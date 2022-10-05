The Boys and Cold Ones launch new merch with Warren James

The Boys and the Cold Ones together launched a new merchandise line of apparel in collaboration with Warren James.

Gaming, comedy, and reaction content creators The Boys are collaborating with the podcast hosts of the Cold Ones in creating a new line of merchandise featuring exclusive apparel with the help of exclusive merchandising firm Warren James. The new apparel is created specifically for the two channels’ fans across the globe. Fans can get their hands on the hoodiesat The Boys’ online store.

Warren James announced last Saturday that it is partnering with The Boys – Mully, JoshDub, EddieVR, JuicyFruitSnacks, and Your Narrator – alongside the hosts of the podcast Cold Ones, Anything4Views and Mxmoefoe, to bring a brand-new limited-edition hoodie to fans of both comedic mainstays.

“We’re thrilled to have worked with Warren James on this collaborative partnership. It’s always an incredible experience to see the power of creator collaborations in the content space, and the release of a Boys and Cold Ones product feels like a natural evolution,” says The Boys Co-Founder and Click Management Director Emma Barnes, representing The Boys. “Premium brands are consistently utilizing collaborations to help them reach new audiences and express creativity – think Balenciaga, Fortnite, Gucci, Adidas – the list is endless. As content creators continue to establish themselves fully as commercial brands in their own right, we’re excited to see the potential of future partnerships in the product arena.” “We are very excited to join forces with The Boys and their merchandise partner to create a truly unique, one-of-a-kind piece that perfectly embodies our shared spirit of organized chaos,” says Cold Ones. “Designed in partnership with our friends at Cool Shirtz, and brought to life by Warren James, the quality and artistry of this limited edition hoodie is second to none, and we’re proud to have it mark the occasion for this long-anticipated collaboration between our channels.”

Based in Australia and in the US, The Boys are best known for their gaming, VR, and reaction videos that they upload on their YouTube channel, posted on a weekly basis. In partnership with Warren James, The Boys have developed a multi-million dollar lifestyle brand spanning apparel, footwear, headwear, and more. The Boys’ YouTube channel, as well as each individual member’s channel currently has more than 30 million subscribers combined, with 70 million monthly reach.

Cold Ones, on the other hand, is a talk show and podcast that includes excessive drinking and getting notable individuals to divulge information on topics that they never would while sober.