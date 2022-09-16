The New Orleans Saints face off with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2 in what should be a fascinating matchup. Jameis Winston is downplaying any significance to this one though, as he looks to remain calm and poised in facing his division rival and former team.

“They’re just another team,” Winston said in an interview with Katherine Terrell of ESPN. “I’ve got a lot of respect for a lot of those players, some of my old teammates, but at the end of the day, it’s a division game going against the best in Tom Brady.”

The last time Jameis Winston played against the Saints was back in 2021 when he tore his ACL. Winston of course played for the Buccaneers for the first five years of his career after being drafted first overall by the team back in 2015. Winston’s time in Tampa Bay had some up and downs, which included him being the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for at least 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in a season as well as the first quarterback in NFL history to throw seven pick sixes in a single season.

But Jameis Winston is on to bigger and better things in New Orleans. He put together a comeback win last week against the Atlanta Falcons, going 23-34 for 269 yards and two touchdowns. Winston is looking to string together a solid season and transition the Saints out of the Drew Brees era.

“This week is about us competing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers,” Winston said. “I’m here now, healthy and I’m ready to rock. That’s it.”

Jameis Winston seems ready to go. This week’s opposing quarterback Tom Brady will certainly come out firing on Sunday as well. The Saints have been the Buccaneers kryptonite during Tom Brady’s tenure. Brady has yet to beat the Saints in his two years in Tampa Bay.

Jameis Winston’s coach Dennis Allen spoke on Winston’s poise.

“I don’t want to speak for him, that would be unfair of me,” Dennis Allen said. “But I know if that was me, yeah, it probably would mean a little something extra.”

This game may mean a little extra to Jameis Winston, but he sure isn’t showing it. This Week 2 matchup featuring the Buccaneers and Saints will be a must watch.