The Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs will collide at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 2.

Following a victorious first week against the Las Vegas Raiders, the Los Angeles Chargers will visit the Kansas City Chiefs for “Thursday Night Football.”

The Chargers beat the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1, while the Chiefs won as well, blasting the Arizona Cardinals, 44-21.

In a game with a 54.5-point total, the Chargers are not the favorites. It’s the Chiefs who are 4.5-point favorites according to FanDuel Sportsbook. That’s a spread that has actually moved from 3.5 earlier in the week. Consequently, the implied score is 29.5-25.0 with the Chargers on the losing end.

Having said that, there’s a decent possibility the game will be the highest-scoring match of the week. This could be a shootout. In fact, we want it to be one so it could provide fantasy football owners with excellent all-around offensive productivity. Of course, even with a slew of big names, fantasy owners will have some difficult start/sit choices to begin the week. No doubt, they’ll have to consider who the sleepers are.

Quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert, together with their diverse receiving weapons, are the clear passing stars. Kansas City will be led by Mahomes, who will play through his wrist injury, but kicker Harrison Butker is out. Meanwhile, Los Angeles will have to contend with the loss of wide receiver Keenan Allen, though his absence opens doors for others to shine.

Speaking of the pass catchers, one guy whom fantasy football managers should consider is tight end Gerald Everett, who is the Chargers fantasy football sleeper for Week 2.

*#Chargers–#Chiefs highest implied point total of the week [54]; former 4-pt dogs *#Chiefs defense 21st-best Pass DVOA *Keenan Allen out * Starts Gerald Everett Week 2 pic.twitter.com/fRwafBNPFg — Josh Kellem (@JoshuaKellem) September 15, 2022

Chargers Fantasy Football Sleeper for Week 2

Gerald Everett

Gerald Everett signed a two-year, $12 million contract with the Los Angeles Chargers this summer after playing for the Seattle Seahawks the previous year. Everett hasn’t had 500-yard receiving seasons since being drafted, but this may be his first. This week, he faces the Kansas City Chiefs, with the Chargers top pass-catcher Keenan Allen out with a hamstring injury.

Keep in mind that QB Justin Herbert has frequently targeted tight ends during his career, particularly in the red zone. This season, we believe Everett will set career highs both in yards and touchdowns thanks to Herbert’s preference for TEs.

Speaking of tight ends, the Chargers’ two main TEs, Tre’ McKitty and Everett, played 66.1 percent and 58.5 percent of the snaps, respectively, in Week 1. They each received four targets. Everett, however, made the most of his opportunities. He caught three passes for 54 yards and a touchdown, while McKitty ended with three catches for 24 yards. Both are viable, but the smart money is on Everett as a sleeper who has true breakout potential.

Again, Everett’s usage in Week 1 was impressive. He completed a route using 67.6 percent of the dropbacks. Would we want anything closer to 75 percent in an ideal world? Sure, but his other characteristics were promising anyway. Despite having only 11.8 percent of the target share, Everett led the Chargers with two red zone targets and averaged 2.35 yards per route run. On the other end of the field, the Chiefs were a mid-level matchup last season. They finished 17th in (Defense-adjusted Value Over Average) and 15th in catches and receiving yards allowed to tight ends. Things are looking up for our boy Everett, eh?

Take note that he averaged 31.9 receiving yards per game last season for the Seattle Seahawks. Everett also tallied a receiving touchdown in four of the 15 games he played last season. However, he did not have a game with multiple receiving touchdowns.

The key is that the Chargers will be missing Keenan Allen, and we don’t anticipate seeing Donald Parham either. This should help Everett to capitalize on his outstanding performance in Week 1. We like his chances to get into the end zone and gain 50+ yards. That puts him among the top 12 tight ends.

Remember that in Week 1, Everett earned over 15 fantasy points and was a top-five tight end. He demonstrated his downfield abilities by grabbing a 25-yard ball and then scoring an 18-yard touchdown. Everett has always been a good tight end, but he now plays in a pass-first offense with an exceptional quarterback.

Gerald Everett has an excellent chance to have a big game against the Chiefs, and he’s the Chargers fantasy football sleeper you should consider starting.