The good news for John Wick fans just keeps coming as Chapter 4 continues to perform well at the box office, Ballerina got an official release date, and The Continental, the upcoming spin-off miniseries, has finally revealed a poster. Here’s what we know about the new series.

Release date

While an official release date is unknown, we know that the series will be streaming on Universal’s streaming platform, Peacock. When Lionsgate’s Joe Drake spoke to Deadline upon the release of Chapter 4, he said that The Continental is could be premiering in the fall and he added, “The episodes are nearly finished.”

First-look poster

Thanks to DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm on Twitter), we have the first poster of The Continental which can be seen below. The poster itself has elevator buttons with floor nine being lit up.

First poster for the ‘John Wick’ spin-off ‘THE CONTINENTAL’. pic.twitter.com/nLcz4OEEJr — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 11, 2023

What’s it about?

The Continental will serve as a prequel to the John Wick films about the titular hotels from the films. There are plenty of rules established by The High Table and perhaps we will see the origins of some of them. In addition, the series will show Winston Scott’s rise to the proprietor of the hotel.

Who’s in it?

Colin Woodell stars as a young Winston — Ian McShane played him in the John Wick films. Woodell had a main role in the first season of The Flight Attendant and the first season of The Purge TV series. Mel Gibson plays a character called Cormac, Jessica Allain and Mishel Prada also appear as characters named Lou and KD.

While not in front of the camera, Chad Stahelski — who directed all four John Wick films — and David Leitch — who co-directed the first film (uncredited) and has since served as an executive producer on the following films — once again serve as executive producers on the series, giving hope that the series retains the tone and aesthetic of the films.

Hopefully, the release of the first poster of The Continental means that a trailer or more in-depth look is on the horizon.

The Continental will premiere on Peacock this fall.