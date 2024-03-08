The Crew 2 has been in live service for 6 years, bringing racing fans all over the world tons of fun and enjoyment. To celebrate this milestone, Ubisoft announced that The Crew 2 will receive its free final update: Mad Volume 2, which brings with it new cars, a new Hobby, and more.
Let's start with when this will come out. Mad Volume 2 is now available as a free update for The Crew 2. This free update will bring with it various new content, which we will go through in turn. This is also, sadly, the final update to The Crew 2 that will bring new content to the game. As such, other than new content, this update will also bring in features that will help keep the game alive and running.
For starters. This update brings the new Hobby: Stunt Performer 2. With this Hobby, players will discover new challenges and rewards and will gain access to 12 new Mad skills. Players will have to take advantage of these skills to pass the various new challenges. Doing so will allow the player to add the brand-new Mazda RX7 Evo Group B (Rally cross) to their collection.
Additionally, the ultimate version of the Race Creator feature is now live, allowing players to create unique boat and plane races, on top of the currently available road races. Players can then share these races with the community, allowing racers from all over the globe to try out their maps.
Other than that, the game will keep receiving curated content for a refreshing experience every time. This includes curated events such as LIVE summits, themed weeks, and rewards. This is the first step in the weekly automation of content deployment to the game and aims to provide players with a continuously renewed experience.
The game will also keep on delivering the same organic experience to the game and will continue to receive support from the team. This means that the collection import will remain available and active. This will allow players to import any vehicle they buy, win, or unlock in The Crew 2 onto Crew Motorfest. Speaking of Crew Motorfest, new content will be available in the game starting March 13 with the arrival of Season 3, as well as its brand-new Playlist “Hollywood Action!”.
Of course, that doesn't mean that Crew Motorfest will receive all the good stuff. Starting now, until May, players will be able to get various Vehicle Drops, allowing them to unlock and use various vehicles that they may have missed in the past. Here is the schedule for the Vehicle Drops from now until May:
- March 6, 2024
- Proto Flashback
- Volkswagen Golf TDI Dash Edition
- Jaguar C-X75 Concept EXO Edition
- BMW M2 Beehive Edition
- March 20, 2024
- Pagani Zonda F Primary Edition
- Chevrolet Corvette C8-R
- McLaren 720S Spider Blast Edition
- Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ Divine Edition
- April 10, 2024
- Chevrolet Camaro RS Ghost Edition
- Ford Mustang Boss 429 Lime Edition
- Nissan GT-R Haru Edition
- Jaguar D-Type 1955
- Jaguar XJ220
- Jaguar XE SV Project 8
- May 15, 2024
- Creators Concept Spruemeister SM71
- Proto Concept Sparrow Competition
- Audi RS 5 Coupe USST Official Edition
- Lotus Evora GTE Overcut Edition
That's all the information we have about the free The Crew 2 Mad Volume 2 update, now available in the game. The Crew 2 is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, and PC.