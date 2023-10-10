The Crew Motorfest, the series' most successful title at launch, will be free to play on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC through Ubisoft Connect for ten days. Between October 10-20, 2023, players will be able to sample five hours of gameplay of The Crew Motorfest, allowing them to appreciate the high speeds of Motorfest's 600+ vehicles and wonderful vistas of Hawaii.

This 5-hour free trial is available to everyone who has not yet participated in September's Free Trial. Meanwhile, those who have participated before may continue playing for the remaining time of their 5-hour free trial. Either way, players will be able to keep their progress if they decide to purchase the game. Speaking of purchasing the game, all storefronts featuring The Crew Motorfest are also featuring ongoing sales for up to 20% off, making it easier and more accessible for players to continue their racing careers with The Crew Motorfest after the free trial period.

UBISOFT STORE (PC) – Free Trial starting on October 9, 6:00 AM PST and ending on October 20, 7:00 AM PST. Special discount from October 10 to 24 (-20% on Standard Edition, -15% on Gold and Ultimate editions).

– Free Trial starting on October 9, 6:00 AM PST and ending on October 20, 7:00 AM PST. Special discount from October 10 to 24 (-20% on Standard Edition, -15% on Gold and Ultimate editions). PLAYSTATION 4 & PLAYSTATION 5 – Free Trial starting on October 10 from midnight (local time) and ending on October 20, 7:00 AM PST. Special discount from October 11 to 18 (-20% on Standard Edition, -15% on Gold and Ultimate editions).

– Free Trial starting on October 10 from midnight (local time) and ending on October 20, 7:00 AM PST. Special discount from October 11 to 18 (-20% on Standard Edition, -15% on Gold and Ultimate editions). XBOX SERIES X|S & XBOX ONE – Free Trial starting on October 10 from midnight (local time) and ending on October 20, 7:00 AM PST. Deal of the week from October 13 to 16 on Xbox One (-20% on Standard Edition).

– Free Trial starting on October 10 from midnight (local time) and ending on October 20, 7:00 AM PST. Deal of the week from October 13 to 16 on Xbox One (-20% on Standard Edition). EPIC GAMES STORE (PC) – Free Trial starting on October 9, 6:00 AM PST and ending on October 20, 7:00 AM PST. Special discount from October 14 to 21 (-20% on Standard Edition).

In our The Crew Motorfest Review, we gave the game a score of 8.5/10, concluding: “If you're someone who loves arcade-style racing games, you'll enjoy The Crew Motorfest. Between the gameplay, controls, and beautiful open world, everything about the game is well made and thought-out.”

