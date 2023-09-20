The Crew Motorfest Guide: The 10 Best Dragster Cars

The Crew Motorfest comes packed with over 600 vehicles to choose from, including nearly a dozen Dragster cars. But which car out of these is among the best? And which should you be thinking about while you save up your hard earned cash. Stick with us, as we name our top 10 best Dragster cars in The Crew Motorfest.

What Are The Top 10 Best Dragster Cars In The Crew Motorfest?

Firstly, before we begin we should mention how we came upon this criteria. If you go to the shop in The Crew Motorfest, and press square on Playstation, or X on Xbox. From here, scroll down to Vehicle Category, and select Dragster Cars. Overall, The Crew Motorfest currently has 11 Dragster cars at launch.

We judged the cars based on speed, weight, acceleration speed, and overall design. Without further ado, let's look at the Top 10 Best Dragster Cars.

10. Ford Focus RS (2010 Dragster Edition)

Performance Rating – 624/810

Country of Origin – U.S.A

Unlock Cost – $133,000

Pros: Overall great starter car for those new to Rally Raid. Additionally, very easy to control and very cheap on the store.

Cons: As a starter car, it won't stand against better performing competition.

9. Nissan 370z [Z34] (2013 Dragster Edition)

Performance Rating – 620/810

Country of Origin – Japan

Unlock Cost – $133,700

Pros: Generally, a great starter car with a bit more oomph to it than the Ford Focus RS. Additionally, it dons a sporty modern design

Cons: Like the Ford Focus RS, the car is good for starters but won't test your real limits.

8. Dodge Challenger SRT-8 392 (2012 Dragster Edition)

Performance Rating – 624/810

Country of Origin – U.S.A.

Unlock Cost – $147,000

Pros: Extremely cheap price. Overall, easy to collect and add to your storage

Cons: Despite the speed and power, this car just feels to difficult to control. Overall, there are faster cars that are easier to operate.

7. Chevrolet Camaro SS (2010 Dragster Edition)

Performance Rating – 621/810

Country of Origin – U.S.A

Unlock Cost – $134,400

Pros: Once again, an extremely affordable car. Additionally, its easier to control and cheaper to buy than the Challenger SRT-8 392

Cons: However, like the Challenger, the car becomes a bit too much to handle. Seems extremely sensitive.

6. RUF 3400 K (2007 Dragster Edition)

Performance Rating – 614/810

Country of Origin – Germany

Unlock Cost – $147,700

Pros: Average weight makes it good for both uphill and downhill uses. Overall, a fairly standard car that deserves to be around the middle.

Cons: Quite simply, just doesn't have the speed of the other cars on this list. However, it is easy to control.

5. Dodge Viper SRT-10 GTS (2013 Dragster Edition)

Performance Rating – 624/810

Country of Origin – U.S.A

Unlock Cost – $159,600

Pros: Definition of standard. Overall, not the fastest car, but easy to control and gives you a great amount of speed. We recommend this car around the middle.

Cons: However, like the RUF 3400 K, the car just doesn't stand near the competition ahead of it.

4. Chevrolet Corvette C7 Stingray (2014 Dragster Edition)

Performance Rating – 624/810

Country of Origin – U.S.A.

Unlock Cost – $172,900

Pros: Extremely fast and handles superbly. Overall, probably one of the best designed cars in this category.

Cons: FRD is nice, but it's not the easiest way to control a car. However, once you get good with this car, the Transmission won't matter much.

3. RUF CTR-3

Performance Rating – 627/810

Country of Origin – Germany

Unlock Cost – $161,000

Pros: Generally just a more improved version of the RUF 3400 K. Overall, a powerful car with similar feel to the C7 Stingray.

Cons: Overall, no major cons. Just lacking the speed and style of the cars ahead of it.

2. Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 (2002 Dragster Edition)

Performance Rating – 619/810

Country of Origin – Japan

Unlock Cost – $147,700

Pros: At a great price, you get one of the coolest looking cars in automobile history. Overall, very fast but mostly easy to control.

Cons: Overall, no cons. Just lacking the speed of the car ahead of it.

1. HuP One Burning Wheels Addition (1930 Dragster Edition)

Performance Rating – 622/810

Country of Origin – U.S.A.

Unlock Cost – $489,300

Pros: Undisputedly the fastest vehicle in the game. Overall, no vehicle speed comes close to the HuP One Burning Wheels Edition.

Cons: None. Perhaps too fast for its own good. One of the only cars in the game with few flaws.

