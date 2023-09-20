The Crew Motorfest comes with over 600 vehicles at launch, including dozens of racing cars. But which racing cars are the best in The Crew Motorfest? Which ones should you save your cash up to buy in the shop? We listed the top 10 best cars in the Racing Category to help you discover the vehicle of your dreams. Without further ado, let's dive right into the list and look at the Top 10 Best Racing Cars in The Crew Motorfest.

The Top 10 Best Racing Cars In The Crew Motorfest

Firstly, before we begin, we need to clarify what we mean when we say Racing Car. Technically, all cars in the game are used for racing. Therefore, the term Racing Car in this list applies to the cars in the vehicle category “Racing Car”. You see this when pressing square (Or X) on the Shop menu. Overall, there are roughly 70 cars in this category (not including bikes). Additionally, we judged the cars on this category based on speed, BHP, weight, and its design.

10. Mercedes Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe (1955 Racing Edition)

Performance Rating – 402/880

Country of Origin – Germany

Unlock Cost – $307,000

Not all of the specially designed racing cars in The Crew Motorfest look great. Some seem overly designed with too many colors, patterns, or words. However, that is not the case with the 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe. The special racing edition of this car is improved in almost every way. With a better Perf rating (402), and better speed to match (300 km/h), the Uhlenhaut Coupe Racing Edition makes for a great classic racing car. We easily recommend this if you're looking for something vintage, but still want to lead the pack on the track.

9. Nissan Skyline GT-R (R34) (2002 Racing Edition)

Performance Rating – 583/880

Country of Origin – Japan

Unlock Cost – $375,900

There's so much to love about the Nissan Skyline GT-R (R34). Not only is it a stylish ride that embodies that late 90s – early 2000s car vibe, but it drives pretty darn well, too. Though it may not be the best car in this category, it certainly is among the most iconic. Compared to the standard edition, the Racing Edition dons a better BHP (583 instead of 543). However, most of the stats remain the same with the original.

Overall, we recommend this car for people looking for style over substance. While there may be better racing cars, the Skyline GT-R (R34) might bee one of the best looking on this list.

Live and breathe gaming? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending gaming news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

8. Mini Cooper S Checkered Edition (2010 Racing Edition) – The Crew 2 Exclusive

Performance Rating – 603/880

Country Of Origin – England

Unlock Cost – Crew 2 Exclusive

It was tough choosing this version of this Mini Cooper over the standard version. Overall, we made the decision purely over the cosmetic design of the Checkered edition. Shame that we couldn't get a Mini Cooper with the Union Flag, but this design still works really well. Overall, we recommend both Mini Cooper S Racing Editions, as they both have the same statistics, weight, and other similarities. The size of the car also helps the player avoid colliding against certain objects, giving them more room for error.

7. Ferrari F40 LM (1989)

Performance Rating – 601/880

Country of Origin – Italy

Unlock Cost – $793,800

It wouldn't be a top 10 best cars list without mentioning one of the top dogs in the industry. Like the standard F40, the LM showcases what Ferrari does best, which is building cars with both speed and beauty. With both cars made only two years apart from each other, the differences might not seem so noticeable. However, the F40 LM has a better Perf rating and BHP, making it a much more powerful car to take on the road. Every car enthusiast should have at least one Ferrari in their collection, so why not take a chance with the F40 LM?

6. Maserati MC12 Versione Corse (2006)

Performance Rating – 624/880

Country of Origin – Italy

Unlock Cost – $452,000

Unlike the Mini Cooper S, choosing which Racing Maserati we liked better wasn't difficult. Not only do we like the beautiful blue colors that look great under the Hawaiian sun, but we like the specs a bit better, too. Compared to the standard MC12, the Versione Corse offers better performance (624 instead of 610), BHP (745 instead of 630), and lighter weight (1,150 instead of 1,335. At the end of the day, both cars can still reach good speeds, but we recommend the Versione Corse. For less than $10,000 more, this version of the car gives you a better overall vehicle.

5. BMW M6 GT3 (2016)

Performance Rating – 602/880

Country of Origin – Germany

Unlock Cost – $607,600

In terms of performance, the BMW M6 GT3 might be the best racing car in the category. The M6 GT3 exudes both style and power. The nice red, white, and blue coloring gives it a very simple and elegant look. Weighing over 1,900 kg, the M6 GT3 is great for going down slopes and hills. The extra weight makes it heavier, allowing it do transition down smoothly. However, this might affect the car going uphill. With a base speed of 300 km/h, you might not reach the speeds you were hoping for with this car. Nevertheless, it's a great standard racing car which we recommend for newcomers to the series.

4. Aston Martin Vulcan (2016) – $413,000

Performance Rating – 633/880

Country of Origin – England

Unlock Cost – $413,000

While The Duke version of this car boasts a slightly higher perf rating, we prefer the look of the standard Vulcan. Additionally, the Duke Version is exclusive to The Crew 2 players, so let's just stick with the regular. The base version of this car runs with a BHP of 820 and a speed of upwards of 330 km/h. Weighing at 1,360 kg, this car handles uphill scenarios pretty well, and its lightness makes it easy to maneuver on twists and turns. Overall, this might just be the best one of the best racing cars in terms of performance and other stats.

3. McLaren 12C GT3 – $544,600

Performance Rating – 607/880

Country of Origin – England

Unlock Cost – $544,600

Both McLaren racing cars (the 12C GT3 and Senna GTR) are fantastic additions to you garage. Both cars easily eclipse over 300 km/h and reach their top speeds very quickly. Overall, we recommend The GT3 just just a bit more because of the price. Sure, you might get a bit more out of the Senna GTR with 825 BHP, but the 12C GT3 does more than enough to hold its ground. And for those who care about designs only, the 12C GT3 lets you pick a color upon purchasing the car.

However, if you're interested in the Senna, it costs $1,400,000, and has a starting perf level of 651/880.

2. Koenigsegg CCGT (2007)

Performance Rating – 668/880

Country of Origin – Sweden

Unlock Cost – $701,400

Koenigsegg always dominates when it comes to speed, and the CCGT is no exception. This car can reach speeds of up to 371 km/h, making it the second fastest car on the list. Additionally, the $700K price tag is pretty cheap compared to the car ahead of it on this list. We recommend this car if you're looking for a budget find with a lot of potential. Overall, we find the CCGT to a be a steal, and makes for a great Racing Car in Motorfest.

1. Bugatti Bolide (2021)

Performance Rating – 703/880

Country of Origin – France

Unlock Cost – $2,268,700

The Bugatti Bolide is the definition of fast and furious. The Bolide has a Perf rating of 703, a BHP of 1850, and speeds that surpass 380 km/h. If you're looking for speed, and only speed, then look no further than the Bugatti Bolide. This beast should get you across the island in no time as you complete various feats, compete in playlists, and race others online. The car is also great for racking Speed XP, as you can reach top speeds with this vehicle in just a couple seconds.

And that wraps up this list of The Top 10 Best Racing Cars in The Crew Motorfest. If you're not sure if you want any of these cars in your collection, worry not. In the meantime, you can just save up your money and wisely spend your legend points until you've decided what cars you want.

The Crew Motorfest out now for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (via Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store). ClutchPoints published a review of the game, giving it an 8.5/10.

For more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints.