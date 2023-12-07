dditionally, the developers released Patch Notes for the latest season to improve the experience.

The Crew Motorfest Season 2 begins today, with a new playground, a new collaboration with HOONIGAN, playlists, vehicles, and more. Additionally, the developers released Patch Notes for the latest season to improve the experience. Overall, The Crew Motorfest Season 2 brings a ton of content to keep you on O'ahu for months to come. Without further ado, let's check out The Crew Motorfest Season 2.

Everything You Need To Know About The Crew Motorfest

HOONIGAN is just about to land on O'ahu!#TheCrewMotorfest Season 2, available tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/9HtgM1Qin0 — The Crew Motorfest (@TheCrewGame) December 4, 2023

HOONIGAN joins the Main Stage in The Crew Motorfest Season 2. Overall, the exciting collaboration brings a new playlists, and ten new vehicles. Let's go over each months weekly themes and Legend vehicle reward:

December:

Street Custom

Gymkhana Hoonigan

This vs. That

Holiday Special

Legend Vehicle – Chevrolet 3100 Big-Block Edition (1951).

January:

Under Pressure

Hoonigan

This vs. That

Drift

Hoonigan Golden Oldies

Legend Vehicle – Audi S1 e-tron Hoonigan Audi Quattro Hoonitron (2021)

February:

Year of the Oragon

Way of Lightning

This vs. That

Pitstop Pressure

Hoonigan Showreel

Overall, the Crew Motorfest Season 2 kicks off with Street Custom, the first weekly event of the season. However, Season 2's biggest surprise isn't its playlist, vehicles, or weekly themes. Instead, it's a brand new playground.

A new playground designed in collaboration with Hoonigan makes its way into The Crew Motorfest in Season 2. Speaking of Hoonigan, make sure to check out their next Gymkhana in-game. For those who don't know, Gymkhana is a type of motorsport that requires the use of special techniques to reach the finish line. Whether it means surpassing a certain obstacle or performing a specific stunt, Gymkhana truly tests your abilities as a driver. Completing the Playlist earns players a new Hoonigan Mitsubishi Lancer Evo IX (2006).

The Crew Motorfest Season 2 Patch Notes – Full List of Improvements

🛠 The Crew Motorfest Scheduled Maintenance 🛠 🕘 9AM UTC / 4AM EST

📉 Estimated duration: 4 hours

🎮 Platforms: PC, PS, Xbox

🏎 Preparing Season 2, Hoonigan! Full Patch Notes below 👇https://t.co/kxyTjzrMTd pic.twitter.com/DQKUbnc7qO — The Crew Motorfest (@TheCrewGame) December 6, 2023

PATCH SIZE PER PLATFORM

PC: (36.3 GB) – PlayStation 4: (10.3 GB)- PlayStation 5: (6.7 GB) – Xbox: (8 GB)

VEHICLES

The Crew 2 Season 9 vehicles and vanities content are now available in Motorfest.

Fixed some bugs in displaying vanities.

Gold and Violet Window tints are now correctly displayed in vehicle customization menu.

Fixed Lamborghini Terzo Millennio tyre rendering.

Manual shift gear animation is no longer present for Bugatti La Voiture Noire.

Porsche 911 GT exhausts no longer have a pink outline.

Gearshifting animation is no longer missing when shifting up for the Chevrolet Impala Sport Sedan.

Fixed the driving animation on the digital dashboard while in interior view for Koenigsegg Regera and Maserati MC12.

Scale, Free Scale, Skew and Transparency options are now functional in the livery editor.

Livery tags are no longer greyed out in Filters of Livery menu.

Fixed several issues with liveries shapes.

MAIN STAGE

Motorfest Legend stars are now showing in the correct spot.

Fixed a bug where the wrong information is displayed on the Walk of Fame.

PLAYLIST

Fixed the inconsistency between description and steps to complete for several challenges.

“Retro Top Driver” challenge now unlocks after completing requirement at the “Grand Race”.

Fixed “A.L. Night Menace” challenge to unlock after satisfying all the mentioned conditions.

“Alpha Retro Racer” challenge now unlocks even when changing visual parts on the specified vehicle.

“Alpha Bully” Challenge now unlocks after fulfilling the given conditions.

“Retro Expert” Challenge now unlocks after fulfilling the given conditions.

“Act 7 : 24h of Hanauma” event now has a dynamic weather change.

Fixed several bugs concerning FEATS

GRAND RACE & DEMOLITION ROYALE

Fixed micro-freezes in Grand Race & Demolition Royale.

Improved Fast Fav animation when Spectating.

Fixed rare issue where player appear on the minimap as crew mate even if there are not.

Fixed replication glitches occuring in some spectating contexts.

AFK players will not receive rewards anymore.

We've added 11 new combinations of paths in the Grand Race, these will also feature different vehicle types.

CUSTOM SHOW

Improved the moderation rules for livery reporting.

Added confirmation pop-up when reporting a livery from the livery menu.

Fixed livery editor issues on several vehicles.

The winning vehicle in the Custom Show leaderboard is now correctly displayed.

Other players' liveries cannot be used to register a vehicle to the Custom Show anymore.

PHOTO MODE

Fixed several photoquests' completion requirements.

Fixed the time of day and weather options when using environment keyframe.

Frames now change to default after pressing “Set to default” option in photomode.

Vehicle Damage and Mud on Vehicle is now removed correctly when the setting is set to 0.

Fixed the broken speedometer after using replay feature in photomode in free drive.

BALANCING

XP earned via Summit and Custom Show after the end of a month now properly registers to the current Main Stage XP.

Players can no longer earn rewards by being idle at starting grid with minimal inputs in Grand Race.

Ground vehicles can no longer achieve extreme high speed when free falling.

Affix stat ‘Bended' is no longer available for incompatible vehicles.

PERFORMANCE

General rendering performances & stability improvements.

Improved the stability for creating crews & inviting crew members

[PC] Update autodetect values for minimum and recommended requirement systems.

Scrapping many vehicle parts successively no longer triggers a server error.

[XBox] Title no longer crashes after using rewind at 24% of the Final E-Vent race.

AUDIO

Improved the timing & trigger of the CARA voiceover

Additionally, added options to turn off CARA voiceover

Furthermore, voice over fixes timing, trigger and robotic voice removed

Overall, the following vehicles sounds are improved: McLaren F1 Pagani Zonda F & R Lamborghini Murcielago LP640 (Street & Drift) Koenigsegg Jesko Lamborghini RGT Koenigsegg One (Higher redline) Koenigsegg Regera (Exhaust stamp modified)

Lastly, added these new tracks: Ramones – Rockaway Beach Honeycutts – Youth in Rage Mothers Madness – Spare Me Rockin' For Decades – Step on Up Kiss – I Was Made For Lovin' You Rockin' For Decades – Burn It All Down Rockin' For Decades – Atomic Blonde The Trashmen – Miserlou Cushy – Step Back Dylan Sitts – Lost Hat

Additionally, the track “Blondie – Call Me” is now displayed correctly in the Goldies tracklist.

WORLD

Added an option to turn off the Replayer cars (“Traffic ghost cars”)

Additionally, fixed several landscape issues in the world.

Lastly, navigation ribbon is updated with a smoother display, and prevented from being frequently recomputed when in plane

REWIND

Camera no longer clips with the ground in slopes during a rewind.

Additionally, other HUD elements are now hidden during rewind.

Lastly, the racing line no longer gets doubled when using rewind in the “Stock Around The Clock” event.

AVATAR

Fixed multiple outfit parts that were clipping with the player's body.

Additionally, avatar clothes/animations no longer fail to equip after buying and changing the tabs from profile to any other tabs in main menu.

Furthermore, Fixed an occasional twitching animation on the driver's body while turning on a motorcycle.

In the car-meet, quick turn animation is now smoother when quickly switching left and right with the controller.

Overall, Avatar's body no longer goes missing when the player returns to freedrive after completing event when camera is set to cockpit view.

Lastly, fixed occurrences where the Avatar would be visible during the Fast Fav animation.

ACHIEVEMENTS

Updated achievements/trophies' descriptions which were missing the “in the same session” mention.

Additionally, fixed a misleading icon for the “O'ahu Sights” achievement/trophy.

[Xbox] Progression bar of Main Stage Headliner achievement is now updating after completing a timeline on the Motorfest Main Stage.

[Xbox] Progression bar of That'll Buff Right Out achievement is now updating after destroying a vehicle in Demolition Royale.

PERIPHERALS

Fixed Nitro button that does not work as intented on Thrustmaster T128

Additionally, fix forced feedback missing after several hotplug in freeride on Clubsport CSL Base V2.5

Furthermore, wrong key mapping and force feedback fixes on the Logitech Racing Pro on Xbox.

Added support of Hori Racing Wheel Apex (PC, PS4, PS5) and Hori Racing Wheel Overdrive Xbox Series (Xbox One, Xbox Series).

Overall, Improved Wheel support and behavior consistency.

Additionally, added beta implementation of OWO haptic gaming system

Support of Hori Racing Wheel Apex (PC, PS4, PS5), Hori Racing Wheel Overdrive Xbox Series (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series) and Hori FFB Racing Wheel DLX – Xbox Series (Xbox One, Xbox Series)

Support of Simxperience AccuForce Pro V2 Steering System (PC)

Support of SimXperience Wireless Wheel Button Box (PC)

Lastly, Fix lag when some steering wheels are plugged in.

MENU & UI

Firstly, Added filter feature to the map.

Players can now switch all vehicle parts from one vehicle to another of the same category.

Additionally, Vehicle Upgrade Menu now selects the equipped part by default.

Furthermore, Fixed issue where players were redirected to wrong bundle when selecting buy in car meet.

[PC] Improved mouse management in several interfaces.

Added missing sound on several interfaces.

Improved the rewards screen for legibility.

Now we can display player level on tags in free-ride and in car meet instead of the “M” icon.

Additionally, fixed the Options menu where the buttons do not turn dark/light when applying the option

Furthermore, added several missing translations

Lastly, fixed text overlap and mislalignment in Arabic.

ACCESSIBILITY

Text size update fixes, color modification for colorblind and changes to the hold/press feature

Added colorblind options to the racing lines

Lastly, added “stunt assist” options

The Crew Motorfest is enjoying its best releases for a Crew game thus far. It released earlier this year for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (via Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store.

Lastly, for more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints.