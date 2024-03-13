The Crew Motorfest Season 3 will be adding 50+ vehicles to the game including cars that featured in blockbuster films as The Crew Motorfest goes Hollywood this season.
The Crew Motorfest Season 3, “Hollywood Action,” will see the player take on the lead role in a new movie about cars, and take on playlists that feature world-renowned cars that became Hollywood icons in their roles in blockbuster films.
Becoming a famed racer is one surefire way to become a celebrity, and your exploits on the road have caught the attention of film director Rick Martinez who will now direct a feature film starring none other than you.
Here's everything you need to look out for in The Crew Motorfest Season 3.
Hollywood Cars in Hollywood Action!
Here is the list of vehicles available during #TheCrewMotorfest Season 3 👇 https://t.co/ws6FmX13x3 pic.twitter.com/SLk2aiEpo1
— The Crew Motorfest (@TheCrewGame) March 11, 2024
Season 3 of the game will be bringing in about 50 vehicles, either as new to the series, returning from The Crew 2, or as part of the Year 1 Season Pass. A full list can be found here, but to summarize, here's what you can expect from this season.
- 20 new vehicle drops for TCM
- 27 returning vehicles from The Crew 2
- 4 fan-favorite vehicles this season:
- Porsche 959 (1986), Porsche 356 (1948) & Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 on March 13th
- Gordon Murray T.50, Gordon Murray T.50S & Land Rover Defender (2022) on April 3rd
- Renault Maxi 5 Turbo, & Peugeot 205 T16 EVO2 on May 1st
- And Audi RS Q8 (2022) & Audi TT RS Roadster on June 5th
- 2 iconic cars through the Year 1 pass:
- Mini Cooper S (1968)
- Aston Martin DBS (2022)
- 1 car via shop drop:
- Ivory Tower AEZUS (2024)
New vehicle drops between March and June, so always check out what's newly available every week.
New Hollywood Playlist
Do not miss #TheCrewMotorfest Season 3 content:
🎬 1 new Playlist
🚗 20+ new vehicles
🛠️ new Quality of life improvements
And more…https://t.co/saTdMaC1xD pic.twitter.com/2IwHjeC1A4
— The Crew Motorfest (@TheCrewGame) March 12, 2024
The Crew Motorfest Season 3 will bring in the new Hollywood Action playlist that brings a lot of new activities to the Main Stage, starring the one and only you. Complete the playlist to get the exclusive Aston Martin DBS vehicle as a reward. Of course, you also get to see yourself performing on the silver screen, so it's a complete win for you.
Main Stage
There are also challenges to be completed at the Main Stage this season with monthly new trials to try. Starting with “Showstopper Classic: 80s” today and “Showstopper Classic: Video Games” next, there will be weekly themes on the main stage that curate vehicles from all over pop culture. This March, the Legend vehicle reward is the Porsche 911 Speedster Winter Agent Edition (2019).
Content creators and car culture celebrities will take center stage throughout the following months.
April will see racing streamers BlackPanthaa and StereOnline compete head to head. May will have Forsberg take the lead in what is to be a grand display of the biggest competitors in the field, competing even against you in a challenge for the trophy. And finally, in June, content creators TheDudeinBlue and Shmee150 will showcase their vision and personality.
Legacy Main Stage
Missed content drops and challenge rewards from previous seasons? Starting this month, Legacy Main Stage challenges will appear, letting you catch up on rewards that you may have missed in the past. This rotating content drop can be found under the “Activities” tab starting March 20, with new content being added every second week of the month.
And that's everything to cover in The Crew Motorfest Season 3! If you're new to the game, or haven't purchased it yet, there will be a free weekend for the game from March 15 to March 18 for all PlayStation, Xbox and PC players.