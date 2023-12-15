Ubisoft Ivory Tower still plans to maintain support for both The Crew 2 and The Crew Motorfest

All Servers For The Crew (2014) will be shutting down in Spring 2024, according to Ubisoft. In a recent post from the developer, the company made the decision to shut down servers next year. However, the company still plans to maintain support for both The Crew 2 and The Crew Motorfest. Without further ado, let's get into further details about The Crew Servers shutting down.

The Crew Servers To Shutdown Permanently On March 31st, 2024

We have an update to share about The Crew 1 and its future: https://t.co/EI9NGueKJf pic.twitter.com/hEwmA8aPKy — The Crew Motorfest (@TheCrewGame) December 14, 2023

According to a recent blog post from the Ubisoft Ivory Tower Team, The Crew Servers will shut down on Sunday, March 31st, 2024. Additionally, the developer delisted the game from all online stores, meaning you can no longer purchase the game. If you happened to purchase the game recently, make sure to contact customer support to hopefully receive a refund. The server shut down affects all platforms of the game, including PC, Xbox 360, Xbox One, and PS4.

However, the server shut down does not affect titles such as The Crew 2 or the recently released The Crew Motorfest. The servers for both games should still run a while longer, with both games still receiving content updates.

The original Crew title was the first live-service racing game of the series, providing players with huge maps to cruise around. While the original title doesn't stand as well as its sequels, it's still responsible for spawning the franchise and giving it room to grow on.

In fact, according to the blog – “The Crew 1 was also our first test of live service support, which has continuously evolved, enabling The Crew 2 to receive content for over five years, for more than 2M active players per month”.

The post also discussed how the original title enabled them to “define the pillars of the Franchise”. This consisted of “a social open world full of activities, an RPG progression system linked to the vehicles and actions players perform, and finally, guaranteeing players activities at any time of day”.

While it's sad to see the first title leave, we'd like to recommend Ubisoft's latest racing title, The Crew Motorfest. We certainly enjoyed our time with the game, which we have an 8.5/10 in our review.

