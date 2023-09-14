While The Crow series is based on a comic book, the producer of the upcoming Bill Skarsgård-led reboot wants to differentiate other franchises. This includes what Marvel is doing.

Speaking to Deadline, producer Sam Pressman discussed the upcoming Crow reboot. “The Crow has been a very central and integral part of our company and I'm really proud of the progress and the work that has been done,” he said. “I think the movie is just going to blow people away. Our partners want to approach it in a very 360 way, whether it be video games, an animated series or a universe, but it’s got this cosmic legacy that can expand beyond a singular story.”

He continued by talking about what makes The Crow property unique. “We’re finally at a point where we can really explore those other avenues because it’s such a unique property in that it is not a studio film, it’s not a Marvel film – it’s kind of an anti-Marvel film. I have the highest hopes for that and I really love what Molly Hassell has done in pushing it up the hill and Rupert Sanders is such a visionary.”

The first iteration of The Crow came in 1994. Brandon Lee played the titular character, a man who's resurrected from the dead and seeks revenge against those who wronged him. A sleeper box office hit, The Crow spawned three sequels and will be rebooted nearly two decades after the last entry. Bill Skarsgård will now take on the titular role in the Rupert Sanders-directed film.