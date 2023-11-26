The Crown's Khalid Abdalla opens up about how he prepared for the part of Dodi Fayed from a Larry King clip.

Actor Khalid Abdalla opened up about learning the part of Dodi Fayed for The Crown.

Apparently, there aren't too many clips of Fayed, so the actor had to work with what he had. This involved a 17-second clip of him speaking on Larry King Live, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Khalid Abdalla portraying Dodi Fayed

Khalid Abdalla plays the part of Dodi Fayed in The Crown. Fayed was romantically involved with Princess Diana, which is a major plot point for season six.

“One of the first questions I asked was, ‘What did he sound like?'” the actor said. “With the incredible hunt of the research team, they found one piece of footage that exists: Audio of him calling into Larry King Live while Burt Reynolds was being interviewed to ask him to do an impression.”

There wasn't much to go on, as Abdalla said, “It's 17 seconds of him speaking.”

That may have been mostly it for actual recordings of him. However, the actor spoke with those who knew Fayed. Plus, there were articles to comb over and more.

“From there, of course, there was talking to friends and some articles when you dig deep into Google. But you start kind of unraveling in a fascinating way, who he was and the core dynamics of his life, particularly in relation to his father and his mother,” Abdalla added. “And you deconstruct this word, ‘playboy,' which is a huge injustice, I think, to him and to who he was and how he was in the world.”

Be sure to check out Khalid Abdalla and his portrayal of Dodi Fayed in the new season of The Crown. It's available for streaming on Netflix.