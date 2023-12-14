The two royals meet in the final season of The Crown.

Spoiler alert: An imaginary scene in The Crown's season 6 has a meeting between Kate Middleton and Princess Diana.

It's a twist, considering the princess passed away before Middleton and Prince William even dated. However, it depicts Kate as a teenager, so hypothetically, they could have met, The Daily Mail reports.

This all happens in episode seven. Diana (Elizabeth Debicki) and Prince William (Ed McVey) are out and about, selling The Big Issue copies. From there, Kate (Meg Bellamy) gives Diana some money. “That's very generous,” Diana says. “What's your name?”

“Katherine,” she responds.

It shows Prince William with a love-struck stare between the two.

Kate Middleton has stated that she never met Diana in real life. She confirmed this last spring. So, it's a made-up scene. However, it's quite intriguing to think about. The episode was just released, as The Crown is wrapping up its final season.

Though it sounds like they never met, the Princess of Wales has said she wishes she had.

“I never met her, sadly,” she said in Aberfan. She added that the late Diana would've been a “brilliant grandmother.”

Princess Diana passed away in a car crash in a Paris underpass on August 31, 1997, according to The Independent. The Crown portrayed this in the finale and treaded carefully to do it right.

“The show might be big and noisy, but we're not. We're thoughtful people and we're sensitive people,” executive producer Suzanne Mackie said. “There was a very, very careful, long, long, long conversation about how we do it — and I hope, you know, the audience will judge it in the end, but I think it's been delicately, thoughtfully recreated.”

You can watch The Crown Season 6, which is now available to stream on Netflix.