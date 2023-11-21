The release date of The Day Before appears to be set in stone as Fnatical reveals the launch time for the game's PC early access.

The contentious The Day Before appears to be getting ready for launch as early access launch times have been revealed, months after legal matters caused delays in the game’s release.

Originally set for a June 2022 release, the game was delayed to a March 2023 release, explained by the devs as additional time needed as the game’s development migrated to Unreal Engine 5. It was then followed by a legal drama that eventually led to the game’s removal from the Steam storefront until it was reinstated and once again delayed for a December release date.

Now, it looks like there will no longer be further delays to The Day Before’s release in December. After all, Fnatical has the confidence to reveal the game’s upcoming launch times for The Day Before’s December 7 Early Access release date.

At one point, The Day Before was the most wishlisted game on Steam, until successive delays led to deflated interest. While still one of this year’s most anticipated games on PC, its relegation as an Early Access title and its dubious development history have left many befuddled and thinking twice about whether they really want to play the game or not.

The Day Before has been very controversial, to say the least. After claims that the game’s title was in trouble of getting modified due to an existing trademark by a Korean Calendar App, to trailers that look too familiar to Call of Duty Zombies’, goodwill for the devs from the gaming community has mellowed over the past few years. The excitement from its first reveal turned into indifference, with many people moving on to other games.

Set in a post-apocalyptic version of the United States where the world has been overrun by zombies after a pandemic, The Day Before is a multiplayer open-world survival horror video game that has been described to be Part-Days Gone, Part-World War Z, with Animal Crossing-inspired social elements. With that many gameplay elements advertised to be in the game, one has to wonder why we rarely get to see these featured in the game’s trailers.

Maybe they’re still in the pipeline. The game’s an Early Access title, after all.