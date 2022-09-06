Aaron Rodgers had an MVP season in 2021, but that was not enough for the Green Bay Packers to go all the way and win the Super Bowl. Instead, they wasted yet another sparkling season from the future Hall of Famer quarterback by getting bounced out early in the playoffs, losing to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round. Speaking of Hall of Fame, Brett Favre believes that the key to Super Bowl success for Green Bay is on the defensive side of the ball.

“They’re vastly improved and that’s gonna be the determining factor in them going to the Super Bowl,” the legendary former Packers quarterback said about the team’s stop unit in a recent appearance on ESPN Milwaukee (h/t Jen, Gabe, and Chewy).

The Packers had a top-10 defense in 2021 when they gave up 21.3 points per game. They were also eighth overall in total defense with 321.7 total yards surrendered per outing. Green Bay got a big hand from its opportunistic pass defense that ranked sixth with a 3.05 percent interception rate. And most of the impact players they had on the secondary in 2021 are back, including Rasul Douglas, Darnell Savage, and Adrian Amos, who had half of the team’s 18 interceptions last season.

Green Bay will always go as far as where Aaron Rodgers takes it, but as what’s been proven year after year, he simply couldn’t do it all. The defense will have to even step up in 2022, especially with Rodgers losing a guy like Davante Adams in the offseason.