Now that the Madame Web trailer is out, the sneak peeks at the new spider variants is the talk of the town. Let's look into who they are.

Madame Web is an upcoming superhero film based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, produced by Sony Pictures and set in the Sony’s Spider-Man Universe (SSU). The film is directed by S. J. Clarkson, who co-wrote the screenplay with Claire Parker from a story by Kerem Sanga, and stars Dakota Johnson in the title role, alongside Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced, and Tahar Rahim. The film is scheduled to be released on February 14, 2024.

The film follows Cassandra “Cassie” Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan and a clairvoyant whose psychic abilities allow her to see within the “spider world”. She is forced to confront her past while trying to survive with three young women with powerful futures.

But who are these women, and what are their connections to the spider world? And what other Spider-Man variants can we expect to see in the film? Here are some possible answers and speculations.

Who are the Spider-Women?

According to the official synopsis of the film, Cassie Webb is joined by three young women with powerful futures: Julia Carpenter, Anya Corazon, and Jessica Drew. These names are familiar to Spider-Man fans, as they are the alter egos of three different Spider-Women in the Marvel Comics.

Julia Carpenter, played by Sydney Sweeney, is also known as Spider-Woman, Arachne, and Madame Web. She is a single mother and a government agent who gains superpowers after being injected with a spider-derived serum. She has the abilities of super strength, speed, agility, reflexes, and endurance, as well as the power to project psionic webs from her fingertips. She is also a skilled martial artist and a member of various superhero teams, such as the Avengers, the Secret Defenders, and the Omega Flight.

Anya Corazon, played by Isabela Merced, is also known as Araña and Spider-Girl. She is a teenager of Mexican and Puerto Rican descent who gains spider-like powers after being attacked by a mystical spider and saved by a sorcerer. She has the abilities of enhanced strength, speed, agility, reflexes, and healing, as well as the power to generate an exoskeleton armor and organic webbing. She is also a talented hacker and a member of the Young Allies and the Spider Society.

Jessica Drew, played by Celeste O’Connor, is also known as Spider-Woman and Agent 7. She is a former Hydra agent who was genetically enhanced with spider DNA and given false memories. She has the abilities of super strength, speed, agility, reflexes, and senses, as well as the power to emit bio-electric blasts, adhere to surfaces, and manipulate pheromones. She is also a trained spy and a member of the S.H.I.E.L.D., the Avengers, and the New Avengers.

What other Spider-Man variants are there?

The spider world is a term used to describe the collective of all the spider-themed characters and elements in the Marvel Comics, such as Spider-Man, Spider-Woman, Spider-Gwen, Spider-Ham, and the Spider-Totems. The spider world is also connected to the multiverse, the idea that there are multiple realities and dimensions that coexist, and that can be accessed or crossed over through various means, such as portals, magic, or technology.

Madame Web, as a clairvoyant who can see within the spider world, could have a key role in the SSU and its relation to the multiverse. She could help explain the origin and nature of the spider world, and how it connects to the different realities and versions of Spider-Man. She could also help guide and mentor the spider characters, and warn them of the dangers and threats that they may face.

Madame Web could also set up or tease future events or crossovers in the SSU and the MCU, such as the introduction of new spider characters, the return of old ones, or the appearance of villains or allies from other realities.

Other Possible Spider Appearances:

Spider-Man 2099, a futuristic version of Spider-Man from the year 2099, who is Miguel O’Hara, a geneticist of Mexican and Irish descent. He has the abilities of enhanced strength, speed, agility, reflexes, and senses, as well as the power to generate organic webbing, claws, fangs, and venom blasts. He is also a brilliant scientist and a leader of the Spider-Army.

Spider-Man Noir, a noir version of Spider-Man from the 1930s, who is Peter Parker, a reporter and vigilante. He has the abilities of enhanced strength, speed, agility, reflexes, and senses, as well as the power to blend into shadows and use spider-themed weapons. He is also a skilled detective and a member of the Web Warriors.

Spider-Punk, a punk version of Spider-Man from a dystopian world, who is Hobart Brown, a rebel and musician. He has the abilities of enhanced strength, speed, agility, reflexes, and senses, as well as the power to use his guitar as a sonic weapon and his spikes as projectiles. He is also a charismatic leader and a member of the Spider-Army.

These are just some of the possible Spider-Man variants that could appear or be referenced in Madame Web, as there are many more in the Marvel Comics. Madame Web could be a great opportunity to explore the diversity and potential of the spider world, and to showcase the infinite possibilities and variations of Spider-Man.