After years of silence regarding a mainline entry to the series, Ubisoft finally announced and confirmed that they are working on making The Division 3. Not only that, but the same team will be working on it.

The announcement came from Ubisoft's news website, which announced the appointment of Julian Gerighty as Executive Producer for The Division Brand. Originally the Associate Creative Director for The Division, and the Creative Director for Division 2, Gerighty is coming back to the Division Team to help with its plans moving forward. One of those confirmed plans is, apparently, The Division 3.

According to the news, Gerighty is building a team that will work on The Division 3. This team will be led by Massive Entertainment, the same team that developed the previous two mainline Division games. Gerighty assures players that they will still make sure that The Division 2 “remains well supported.” He also mentions that his attention will be on “a solidification of brand identity.”

We may have over 40 million players, but The Division is still in its early years as a franchise. There are so many incredible stories to tell, places to explore and people to protect.

Gerighty also emphasizes that the team will be working hard to make sure that “every single expression of The Division needs to be of the highest quality”

I think that we delivered that with Tom Clancy’s The Division’s cutting-edge visuals, incredible gameplay, and promise to the player that they can't get this experience anywhere else, and then again with Tom Clancy’s The Division 2. It’s about refinement, it's about pushing the quality bar consistently forward.

As for when they will start working on the game, there's no official announcement yet. Gerighty is still working on Star Wars Outlaws as its Creative Director, and will only be making a move once it comes out. That means that we can expect more news to come out in 2024 when Outlaws comes out.

Other than The Division 3, Gerighty will also be helping out in the other Division games currently in development, namely The Division Resurgence and The Division Heartland. Resurgence is the mobile game version of The Division, while Heartland is its free-to-play release.

That's all the information we have about Ubisoft's The Division 3 announcement. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.