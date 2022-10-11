The Eternal Cylinder Release Date, Gameplay, Story, Details

The Eternal Cylinder will also be arriving on next-gen consoles and Steam after a year of timed exclusivity. Here is when The Eternal Cylinder release date will be for Steam, Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

The Eternal Cylinder Release Date: September 30, 2021

The Eternal Cylinder comes out on September 30, 2021, on PC through Epic Games Store, and on Xbox One and PlayStation 4. A next-gen update sees the game coming out on PC through Steam and on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X on October 13, 2022.

The Eternal Cylinder Gameplay

The Eternal Cylinder is a third-person open world adventure where you control a strange alien creature called a Trebhum, in a strange alien world full of dangers and other weird creatures. As a Trebhum, you have a trunk you can use to gather items with, a pair of legs to run and jump, and a spherical body that can roll to move faster. The trunk can also be used to blow water to solve some puzzles. As the game progresses, players get to choose new parts or modify existing body parts by unlocking various mutations, allowing them to interact with the world around them in more ways. Trebhum can also recruit new members to their squad by finding them anywhere in the world, or by hatching them from eggs. Collecting different Trebhum with a diverse set of mutations will make traveling across the weird world easier.

While the game is open world, the player cannot dilly-dally and just go to places where they see fit. Instead, a continuously rolling, Eternal Cylinder forces the player to keep moving. Sets of towers could stop the Cylinder from rolling, giving players time for rest, but leaving a safe area would lead to the Cylinder to continue rolling, forcing the player to continue their run, using whatever mutations they have thus far gained to their advantage.

The Eternal Cylinder Story

The game is set in a distant world inhabited by a diverse set of extraterrestrial life, with a mysterious rolling structure known only as the Eternal Cylinder perennially forcing its inhabitants to move across the landscape. It appears that somehow, the Trebhum has a way of stopping the Cylinder once and for all, setting their world free from its rolling menace.

Apparently, the Trebuhm has a trait that allows them to get into the mind of the menacing Eternal Cylinder, which allows the entire species to evolve throughout generations and eventually, defeat the Eternal Cylinder once and for all.

The Eternal Cylinder Next-Gen Features

Eternal Cylinder’s next-gen release opens the game to a slew of next-gen features, including improved performance and graphics. However, mechanics-wise, there aren’t any new features or changes to the gameplay.

Still, getting The Eternal Cylinder today and playing it in its current state will have players exploring new content based on the game’s recently-released “Anniversary Update,” which brings two new creatures – the Buddugh Gropp and Gharukuk – into the world, a new mutation to help players in their objective of stopping the Eternal Cylinder, and new graphics options including 4K and ray tracing on PC. For a game that is lauded by critics for its wonderful and imaginative open-world, there’s good reason enough to get the game on next-gen consoles just to experience the breathtaking world in its prettiest form possible.