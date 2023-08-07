Oscar-winning filmmaker William Friedkin (The Exorcist, The French Connection) has tragically passed away at 87.

According to his wife and former producer Sherry Lansing, Friedkin passed away in Los Angeles.

Friedkin played a critical role in Hollywood in the 1970s as a part of the “New Hollywood” movement. His film The French Connection, which starred Gene Hackman at the height of his powers, was nominated for eight Oscars. That included Best Picture, Best Director for Friedkin, and Best Actor for Hackman (they won all of these awards).

Just two years later, Friedkin directed The Exorcist. The film was based on William Peter Blatty's novel of the same name and helped launch the career of Ellen Burstyn, who was nominated for her second Oscar for this performance. The Exorcist would launch a franchise, with four sequels being made (and two more on the way).

While most known for his films The Exorcist and The French Connection, Friedkin also directed a number of other films including The Boys in the Band, Sorcerer, Cruising (one of Al Pacino's lesser-known films), Bug, and Killer Joe. He had also directed a number of TV episodes including ones for The Alfred Hitchcock Hour, The Twilight Zone, and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation. In 1997, Friedkin directed a TV movie adaptation of 12 Angry Men.

William Friedkin was still working to the day of his death. His new film, The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (based on the 1953 play of the same name), is set to premiere at the Venice International Film Festival in September. It stars Kiefer Sutherland, Jason Clarke, Jake Lacy, Monica Raymund, and the late Lance Reddick.