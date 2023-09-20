VFX workers recently voted to unionize. However, a VFX coordinator for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier spilled on the horrible working conditions on the MCU show.

Alexandra Rebeck has worked with the MCU for years. Her first project was The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and she now will work on Loki Season 2.

She recently spoke to IndieWire about her experience on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and revealed that people worked 75 days in a row on the MCU show. In fact, they only got time off when they “had a mental breakdown.”

“I don't know how this acceptable,” Rebeck continued. “I don't know how you can work people like this. It was the first-ever Marvel TV show, it was during COVID, there was a lot of things that didn't work in our favor. … It didn't stop me from coming back to other Marvel shows, and those were way better.”

The MCU isn't fully to blame, though. Rebeck elaborated, “So I don't think it's a Marvel thing, but on a show-to-show basis, things can really go horribly wrong. I don't want anyone who comes into VFX to end up doing what I had to do on that show, because that is not humane. That is not normal.”

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was an MCU miniseries for Disney+. It follows Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and his team-up with Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) as they attempt to stop anti-patriots. The six-episode series also starred Wyatt Russell, Erin Kellyman, Danny Ramirez, and Don Cheadle.