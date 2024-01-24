Update 1.5.5 for The Finals refines weapons balance and enhances matchmaking, ensuring a more competitive and fair gaming experience.

Embark Studios has once again demonstrated its commitment to enhancing player experience in their popular game, The Finals, with the release of update 1.5.5. The latest update, which follows the game’s acclaimed debut at The Game Awards 2023, marks a significant step in the ongoing refinement of this live-service game.

Since its launch, The Finals has been under continuous development, receiving frequent updates to fine-tune gameplay, balance, and overall user experience. Update 1.5.5 is no exception, bringing a host of changes aimed primarily at weapon and gear balancing, along with improvements in Crossplay and Matchmaking services.

The Finals Update 1.5.5 Tweaks Several Popular Weapons

A key focus of update 1.5.5 is the recalibration of several popular weapons and gear, addressing what many players felt were overpowered aspects of the game. A notable change in this update is the nerfing of the Defibrulator. The period of invulnerability granted when using defibrillators or reviving a teammate has been significantly reduced, from 1.5 seconds to just 0.75 seconds. This adjustment aims to heighten the risk and strategic decision-making associated with reviving teammates during high-stakes moments.

🛠️ We just rolled out another game update with some balance tweaks for weapons and gadgets, crash fixes, and an improvement to tournament matchmaking. Full notes below! 🛠️https://t.co/d7zg2TSgOB pic.twitter.com/UX57NgJ45w — THE FINALS (@reachthefinals) January 24, 2024

The Guardian Turret, another widely used gear, also received a tweak in this update. Its health pool has been slightly decreased, making it less of an impregnable defense and more of a strategic tool. Additionally, heavy hitters like the .357 Revolver and FCAR saw a reduction in their damage output, balancing the playing field and encouraging a wider range of weapon usage among players.

However, it's not all about nerfs in update 1.5.5. Heavy Build Grenade launchers, specifically the MGL32 and CL-40, received a buff. These weapons now inflict slightly more damage, ensuring they remain viable choices in the diverse arsenal available to players in The Finals.

Update 1.5.5 Also Fixes Matchmaking Issues

Beyond weapon adjustments, update 1.5.5 also brings significant improvements to the game's matchmaking services. A critical fix has been implemented to address an issue where players' crossplay settings were being ignored. With this fix, players who opt out of crossplay will no longer find themselves inadvertently matched against opponents on other platforms, ensuring a more controlled and preferred multiplayer environment.

Moreover, a background change has been made to how matchmaking functions in both Tournament and Ranked modes. This change is designed to create a tighter skill-gap among players, aiming for closer and more competitive matches. This initiative responds to feedback from the community, where concerns were raised about the frequency of one-sided games, commonly referred to as ‘blowouts'.

Embark Studios has shown a keen understanding of the importance of player feedback in shaping The Finals. The studio’s active engagement with its community is evident in the way they have addressed issues and implemented changes. One of the previous updates reevaluated the game's aim assist feature, a response to concerns raised by players. This update saw the studio tweaking aspects like Zoom Snapping and Camera Magnetism, refining the game's aiming mechanics to provide a more balanced and fair competitive environment.

The Finals Update 1.5.5 Patch Notes

Balance Changes

Gadgets

Defibrillators

Decreased the length of invulnerability applied after a revive to 0.75s from 1.5s

Revives

Decreased the length of invulnerability applied after a revive to 0.75s from 1.5s

Weapons

.357 Revolver

Decreased the amount of bullet dispersion applied when aiming down sights

Reduced damage fall-off start range to 23m from 35m

Reduced damage fall-off end range to 40m from 50m

CL-40

Increased player damage to 110 from 100

FCAR

Decreased damage to 25 from 26

Guardian Turret

Decreased health to 280 from 300

MGL32

Increased player damage to 83 from 80

Throwing Knives

Decreased the amount of projectile dispersion applied when falling

Decreased the amount of projectile dispersion applied when sprinting

Content And Bug Fixes

Crashes

Fixed an issue where certain GPUs would sometimes crash

Matchmaking

Fixed an issue where crossplay settings would not be respected when the player was in a party

Updated matchmaking configuration in Tournament and Ranked Tournament modes, to help ensure closer matches by skill-rating

For more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints Gaming