The Finals Releases Season 1 Patch Notes

Embark Studios recently unveiled the Season 1 patch for The Finals, a revolutionary first-person shooter that has captivated gamers with its game show-inspired theme. Released on December 8, this innovative title continues to evolve, with the latest Patch 1.3.0 marking a significant update since its much-anticipated launch.

The Finals stands out in the crowded FPS genre, offering a unique blend of Tournament mode, dynamic gameplay, and an enthralling deadly game show setting. Following its successful beta phase, the game quickly rose to prominence, attracting a wide player base with its refreshing take on competitive gaming. The full release of The Finals has further solidified its position in the market, drawing in audiences with its engaging content and gameplay.

Patch 1.3.0, the latest update, brings a suite of improvements and fixes aimed at enhancing the overall player experience. A key resolution in this patch is the correction of a pervasive bug on the Las Vegas map, where doors previously opened incorrectly. This fix is part of Embark Studios' commitment to delivering a seamless and immersive gaming environment.

Other significant updates in Patch 1.3.0 include:

Adjustments to the game's ranked leaderboards.

Modified requirements for unranked tournament participation, reducing the number of matches from 12 to 6.

Enhancements to the social screen's Recent tab functionality.

Solutions for various crash scenarios.

Animation improvements, particularly in movement, to more closely align with the open beta's fluidity.

Refined hold interactions, preventing premature interruptions during movement.

Visibility of OCE and South American server regions in the console settings menu.

These updates follow closely behind the December 13 patch, which focused on skill-based matchmaking enhancements and bug resolutions. As a live-service game, The Finals is dedicated to regular updates, ensuring that player feedback and gaming experience continue to shape its development and content delivery.

Despite facing some criticism from players regarding gameplay smoothness and concerns about cheating, The Finals has managed to outshine even established titles like Call of Duty on platforms like Steam. This success is a testament to its innovative approach and the developers' responsiveness to community feedback.

Currently, The Finals holds a mostly positive rating on Steam, with a 75% approval rating from players. This popularity is attributed to its high skill ceiling, a diverse array of weapons and gadgets, and three distinct game modes: Quick Cash, Bank It, and Tournament. Each mode offers a unique gaming experience, catering to both competitive players and those seeking enjoyable gameplay with friends.