The Finals is a fun free-to-play first-person shooter that scratches the itch for players looking for a fast-paced shooter with parkour mechanics and a lot of fun shenanigans. Things are going to get even more fun now, as they just announced the arrival of Season 2, bringing new weapons, gadgets, abilities, a new map, and a new game mode to The Finals.
THE FINALS | Season 2 | March 14
First off, let’s start with when this new season will arrive. The Finals Season 2 will go live on March 14, 2024. A big update will accompany this new season, so there will likely be a huge download, as well as a maintenance period.
As for what Season 2 brings to The Finals, we have you covered. For starters, let’s start with the new game mode: Power Shift. Instead of the usual 3v3v3 format, which has the players competing against two other teams to accomplish the objective, players will instead compete in a 5v5 match. Additionally, instead of the usual cash-out mechanic, Power Shift will instead feature a King of the Hill style objective. There will be a platform moving around the map that players will need to take control of. The team currently in control of the platform will receive points based on how long they have been controlling the platform. This platform can plow through the environment, and is affected by objects and abilities, so players should take advantage of that.
Other than the new game mode, Season 2 also brings new abilities and gadgets to The Finals, dubbing it the Hacker playstyle. Story-wise, a group of hackers known as the CNS has infiltrated the game show, bringing havoc with them. Gameplay-wise, players now have access to various gadgets and abilities that can reshape the battlefield.
Lights, for example, gain the Gateway deployable gadget. This allows players to link two locations together via a Gateway that anyone can pass through. Think of it as a Symmetra portal from Overwatch 2, or a Wraith portal from Apex Legends. The gadget has a limited range but can be used to quickly get your team from point A to point B. Players have to watch out, however, as even enemies can take these portals.
Mediums, on the other hand, will have access to a new ability: Dematerializer. This allows the player to temporarily erase walls, ceilings, or floors. This allows players to shoot through said holes, as well as pass through them or drop items through them. Additionally, they will have access to the Data Reshaper gadget. This lets them change any item in the map into other items. Examples include turning turrets into signs, mines into furniture, or even random items into gas cans.
Heavys will receive the Anti-Gravity Cube, a throwable cube that manipulates gravity in its immediate area. Those affected by the cube will start floating upwards. This includes players and objects. Whether to use it as a defensive tool or as a means to reach out-of-reach areas is up to the player to figure out.
Of course, there will also be new weapons coming in Season 2 of The Finals. Lights, for example, will receive the 93R burst-fire machine pistol. Mediums, on the other hand, will get access to the FAMAS burst assault rifle. Finally, there’s the Heavies and their brand-new KS-23 Slug Shotgun.
Finally, there’s the new map coming to The Finals in Season 2. This map, which still has no name as of this article, is described as a “hacked and voxelized new map.” The map features a ton of glitches and is lit up with a bunch of neon lights. Not only that, but the map also features a lot of floating geometry, making it the perfect proving ground for parkour-focused players. It also the perfect place to try out the various new weapons, gadgets, and abilities coming to the game.
The update also brings with it the ability to host Private matches, so big groups of players can start their matches without having to queue. This opens up the opportunity for players to face off against their friends in a closed environment, or to host small-scale tournaments and the like.
More details about The Finals Season 2 should arrive via the patch notes that will likely go live alongside the season. Once the patch notes are available, we will be sure to cover it as well.
That’s all the information we have so far about the upcoming Season 2 in The Finals. The game is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.