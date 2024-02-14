The Finals Update 1.8.0 introduces a special Valentine's Day event with exclusive rewards, alongside crucial gameplay improvements.

The latest update for The Finals, version 1.8.0, has been officially released, offering players an array of enhancements, bug fixes, and new content. Embark, the development studio behind the game, continues to refine and expand the gaming experience, adhering to their live service model. This update not only addresses various issues highlighted by the community but also launches a special Valentine's Day event, featuring exclusive rewards and limited-time game modes to mark the occasion.

Valentine's Day Celebration And Continuous Improvements In Update 1.8.0

The Finals has garnered a dedicated following since its launch, praised for its dynamic environments, innovative gameplay mechanics, and frequent updates. Embark's approach to game development focuses on responding to player feedback and continuously improving the game, ensuring that each update brings something new and exciting to the table. Update 1.8.0 is no exception, offering a mix of technical fixes and content additions that aim to enhance the overall player experience.

One of the most anticipated features of this update is the Valentine's Day event, a limited-time celebration that introduces unique challenges and rewards. Players can look forward to earning exclusive items such as charming weapon trinkets and heartwarming emotes, designed to spread the spirit of love and camaraderie within the game. This event marks a significant addition to The Finals, providing players with new ways to engage with the game and each other during this festive period.

Overcoming Challenges And Enhancing Gameplay In Update 1.8.0

However, the path to this update has not been without its challenges. Embark faced criticism from the community following the introduction of the Dead Go Boom event, which was met with backlash due to its frustrating gameplay mechanics. The studio took this feedback to heart, quickly removing the mode from the game and going back to the drawing board to reevaluate its design. This incident underscores Embark's willingness to listen to their player base and make necessary adjustments to ensure a positive gaming experience.

Beyond the Valentine's Day festivities, The Finals Update 1.8.0 addresses several pressing issues identified by the community. A notable fix included in this patch is the elimination of an exploit that allowed players to significantly amplify explosive damage, disrupting the balance of gameplay. Embark has also made improvements to input latency on Xbox consoles and enhanced the functionality of voice chat, making communication among players smoother and more reliable.

These technical improvements are part of Embark's broader strategy to refine The Finals, ensuring that the game remains engaging and enjoyable for its diverse player base. By addressing both the technical aspects of gameplay and introducing fresh, thematic content, Embark continues to build a robust and dynamic gaming environment.

Community-Driven Updates Fuel The Finals' Evolving Journey

The Finals' live service model is a testament to Embark's dedication to their community, providing regular updates that respond to player feedback while also introducing new elements to keep the game fresh and exciting. With each update, The Finals evolves, offering players new challenges to overcome, rewards to earn, and experiences to enjoy. This approach not only keeps the game relevant but also fosters a strong sense of community among players, who eagerly anticipate each new update.

As The Finals moves forward, players can expect continued improvements and expansions to the game. Embark's commitment to delivering high-quality content and addressing community feedback ensures that The Finals will remain a staple in the online shooter genre. With Update 1.8.0, the game takes another step forward, offering players a blend of love-themed content and essential gameplay enhancements that enrich the overall experience.

The Finals Update 1.8.0 Patch Notes

For a detailed look at everything Update 1.8.0 has to offer, including the Valentine's Day event and all the technical adjustments, the full patch notes provide an exhaustive breakdown. Players interested in understanding the specifics of the enhancements and fixes can delve into the patch notes below.

Audio

Cloaking sounds will now differentiate between team members and enemy players

Headshots will be indicated with their own sound

Fixed an issue where certain sounds did not play when colliding with the environment

Added a setting to control sounds when the game is not in focus (tabbed out)

Fixed single-fire weapons not playing their firing sound at times

VFX

Various fixes to destruction in Seoul

Added material-appropriate effects to destruction on all maps

The Finals Update 1.8.0: Gameplay/Balance

When a player is eliminated out-of-bounds in Bank It, their coins will spawn on the map

Gravity and physics have been enabled on Red Canisters with attachments

Fixed an issue where multiple C4s would cause more damage than intended when exploding together, for example when attached to an object

Fixed a bug that caused jump pads to glitch when overlapped with an attached object

Fixed an issue that allowed players to cancel emotes by using quick-melee

Fixed an issue where objects could hover in the air after an attachment was destroyed

Fixed an issue where a successful backstab with a dagger now correctly shows as a critical hit

Animation

Fixed an issue where held items were unintentionally visible

Fixed various issues with defibs not animating correctly

Fixed an issue that caused the player mesh to break and faulty physics during revive

Fix for the broom not disappearing after the “clean house” emote

Adjusted crouch animations to ensure they don’t make characters clip through thin walls

Fixed an issue where left-hand gestures would make melee animations look faulty

The auto open door when sprinting animation will now keep your weapon in view

The football grenade skin now spins correctly

Maps

Vegas Sandstorm: moved the floating zipline

Improved ambient lighting to address issues with seams between areas on all maps

UI/UX

Fixed an issue that caused the career progression page to lock when quickly switching pages via controller

Corrected mislabeled career reward items

Tournament overview screen will now show the correct contestant customization

Fix for player to always be in the center of the team in the tournament overview screen

Fixed an issue where an item could not be immediately equipped after purchasing in the customization screen

Consoles

Reduced input latency on Xbox Series X|S

Security

General security fixes and improvements

General

Improved boot times on PC

Voice Chat

Moved voice chat settings higher up in the audio settings tab

Players not using voice chat will now see an indication that team members are using it

Added Push to Talk keybinding in the Voice Chat menu

Fixed voice chat output volume so it is applied correctly

Fixed an issue with voice chat privacy settings so all options are respected

For more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints Gaming