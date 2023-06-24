Warner Bros./DC's highly anticipated superhero film The Flash is facing a major setback at the box office. After a lackluster $55 million opening weekend, the movie will experience a staggering 70% drop in its second weekend, bringing in only $14-16 million, Yahoo reports. This decline will push The Flash down to the third spot on the charts, trailing behind Disney/Pixar's Elemental and Sony's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

While superhero films often witness significant drops in their second weekend due to the initial rush of eager fans, The Flash failed to capitalize on a massive debut typically associated with the genre. If estimates hold true, a 72% drop would mark the worst second-weekend decline for a movie that opened at number one since the 80% plummet of Universal/Blumhouse's Halloween Ends in October last year.

In comparison to recent comic book movies, The Flash is faring worse than Disney/Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which experienced a 69.9% drop after its $106 million opening, but slightly better than Sony's Morbius, which saw a 73.8% decline following its $39 million debut in April 2022.

Currently, Elemental and Spider-Verse have a close race for the top spot, with Elemental expected to come out on top with $18.5 million, while Spider-Verse follows closely with $18.2 million. This achievement is particularly remarkable for Spider-Verse, as it enters its fourth weekend and has already surpassed $500 million worldwide, driven by a strong domestic performance that is set to reach $316 million after this weekend.

The Flash now faces an uphill battle to regain momentum at the box office. The disappointing drop in its second weekend raises concerns about the film's overall performance and its ability to attract audiences in the coming weeks. Warner Bros./DC will be closely monitoring the situation and considering strategies to revive interest in the movie.