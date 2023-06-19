The Flash is the penultimate adventure in the DCEU before James Gunn fully takes over and it becomes the DCU, and while the Ezra Miller-led superhero flick already comes in a lengthy runtime of 144 minutes, director Andy Muschietti revealed that it was almost much longer.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Muschietti revealed that there was a four-hour cut of The Flash, though he believes that the theatrical cut was better. “There's a lot of things that are in the movie that are on the edit room floor, but this is really the best version of the film,” he said.

As the saying goes — bigger is not always better. While a four-hour cut is something that the DC universe has done with Zack Snyder's Justice League (a.k.a. the “Snyder Cut”), that should be reserved for films with a story jam-packed with plot. The Flash is jam-packed with cameos, but it's hard to envision how much more story could really be squeezed out of it. Perhaps Andy Muschietti did us all a favor by keeping the film under three hours, let alone four.

The Flash follows Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) as he attempts to prevent his mother's death and save his father from being incarcerated. He ends up trapping himself in the past — his freshman year of college, to be exact — and must enlist the help of a younger version of himself, an older Batman (Michael Keaton), and Supergirl (Sasha Calle) to take on General Zod (Michael Shannon) and get back home. The film had a very disappointing box office opening, coming in well under projections.

The Flash is in theaters now.