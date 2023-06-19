The Flash is filled with some wild cameos, and known comic book-lover, pop culture-enthusiast, and legendary filmmaker Kevin Smith has weighed in on the cameos and has no problem with them.

Warning: Spoilers ahead for The Flash

The third act climax of The Flash features some crazy cameos including Christopher Reeve's return as Superman and Nic Cage as the same character in the unreleased Superman Lives and Adam West's Batman. Say what you want about the cameos themselves, the ethics came into question considering the heavy use of CGI to revive dead actors such as Reeve and West.

“It didn't bother me all,” said Smith in an interview with Rolling Stone.

He continued, “I thought it was just a really nice homage to the past. It didn't feel like an insult. That felt like an homage. Some people are like, ‘Yeah, but they're not alive to say yes or no.' And you know, I don't know any actor who would be like, ‘Don't use my image when I'm dead.' Like, you don't go into this business to try to be shy, right? You want to be seen.”

He concluded by adding that he gives permission to filmmakers to use his likeness in “anything” once he passes.

Kevin Smith is one of the most prolific indie directors in Hollywood. His cult classics such as Clerks, Chasing Amy, Dogma, and the Jay & Bob spinoff film have made huge marks on pop culture and the film world alike.

The Flash is in theaters now.