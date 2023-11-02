Actor Nicholas Cage recently opened up about AI and his cameo appearance on The Flash and how it wasn't what he expected.

Actor Nicolas Cage revealed that he was on set for a few hours to shoot new DC film that was a nod to the unmade Tim Burton movie Superman Lives.

Additionally, the actor weighed in on the debate over the use of AI in movies, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Nicolas Cage on AI

Regarding AI, Cage told Yahoo! Entertainment that he views the technology in a dim light.

“AI is a nightmare to me,” he said. “It's inhumane. You can't get more inhumane than artificial intelligence…I would be very unhappy if people were taking my art…and appropriating [it].”

When it comes to last summer's cameo in The Flash, AI wasn't responsible for it. A younger Cage was envisioned for the film as amultiverse version of Superman which Superman Lives was inspired by.

Cage was fighting a massive creature that had red lasers in The Flash's version of his Superman role. However, it was very different from what was actually shot.

“When I went to the picture, it was me fighting a giant spider,” the actor said. “I did not do that. That was not what I did. I don't think it was [created by] AI. I know Tim. [Burton] is upset about AI, as I am. It was CGI. OK, so that they could de-age me, and I'm fighting a spider. I didnt' do any of that, so I don't know what happened there.”

The 59-year old actor continued, “Waht I was supposed to do was literally just be standing in an alternate dimension, if you will, and witnessing the destruction of the universe.”

Regardless, Nicolas Cage said that he really liked director Andy Muschietti. “[Andy] is a terrific director, he is a great guy and a great director, and I love his two It movies,” he stated.