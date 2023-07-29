During a recent interview, Nicolas Cage expressed his thoughts on his surprise cameo as Superman in Andy Muschietti’s The Flash. The Oscar-winning actor revealed that it was a fulfilling experience to finally see the character come to life on the big screen, decades after the infamous 1998 film “Superman Lives” was scrapped, The Hollywood reporter says.

Cage, who was initially set to portray the Man of Steel in “Superman Lives,” had fans speculating for years about what his version of the iconic superhero would have been like. In The Flash, he appears during a scene where Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen opens the multiverse and encounters various versions of Superman, including Cage's rendition.

The actor shared his appreciation for the opportunity to see his character's look and presence realized on screen, even though his appearance is relatively brief. He humorously remarked, “I was glad I didn’t blink. For me, it was the feeling of being actualized. Even that look for that particular character, finally seeing it on screen, was satisfying. But as I said, it’s quick.”

Nicolas Cage opens up on The Flash's Superman Surprise cameo and how he would have portrayed the character in Superman Lives pic.twitter.com/LhcZ5VceXo — The Flash Film News (@FlashFilmNews) July 28, 2023

The canceled “Superman Lives” movie would have featured Nicolas Cage taking on the role of Superman and facing off against multiple DC villains, including a giant spider. However, due to creative differences, the project was abandoned just weeks before filming was set to begin.

While Cage's cameo in The Flash was a delightful nod to his previously unrealized role, some fans may have wished for a more extended appearance. The scene featuring multiple versions of Superman and other iconic DC characters has faced some criticism for its CGI effects, but the overall reception of the film remains positive.