The Game Awards this year is set to have numerous nominees for multiple categories, one of which includes Sports and Racing Games. Last year, Gran Turismo 7 took home the award, beating F1 22, FIFA 23, NBA 2K23, and OlliOlli World. This year's entrants include a couple of no-brainers and a couple of surprises. Overall, we look forward to seeing who wins this year at The Game Awards.

The Game Awards 2023 – Best Sports & Racing Games Nominees

Now for all the Best Sports & Racing Game Nominees for the 2023 Game Awards:

EA Sports FC 24 (Developer: EA Vancouver/EA Romania/EA Sports)

EA Sports' latest Football title comes without the glorious FIFA name for the first time in 30 years. Due to creative differences with FIFA, the two companies put an end to their business venture, with EA securing exclusive deals with many major leagues and clubs.

Overall, the newest addition to the series doesn't feel to different, but still offers a fairly fun football experience. Some of the new gameplay mechanics included a split Manager and Player mode, new Playstyle abilities, and a trinity of technology to improve the gameplay and presentation.

We received a review copy of FC 24, giving the game a 7.5/10.

F1 23 (Developer: Codemasters/EA Sports)

The latest F1 title brings back the much wanted Braking Point Story mode. F1 22 didn't include the story, which confused many fans. But now it returns, along with other modes to create an improved experience. Additionally, the newest Formula One racing game adds a new F1 World Mode, which adds new events and challenges along the FIA 2023 season.

When it comes to racing games, developer Codemasters usually knows what they're doing. Between their latest WRC game and F1 titles, the racing video game scene is in pretty good hands. Hopefully they continue as time goes on.

Critic reviews of F1 23 were fairly favorable. The game received praise for its gameplay, Braking Point 2, and new F1 World Mode. Overall, this game might just be the one to win it all.

Forza Motorsport (Developer: Turn 10 Studios/Xbox Game Studios)

The latest Forza game returns to its original title. After five Forza Horizon games, the developer went back to the original title, rebooting the series. The newest entry in the series prioritizes finding the car for you. With 500 cars (over 100 being brand new), the game offers tons of vehicles to race around in and discover. Additionally, the game offers a Builder's Cup Mode, which lets you explore different cars while learning a bit about the history behind each vehicle.

Overall, Forza Motorsport offers the best exclusive racing game for Xbox/Windows players. The game received favorable reviews from critics and fans alike.

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged (Developer: Milestone)

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged offers the same experience as the first. However, the sequel offers more content, expanding upon the idea of the original. In terms of gameplay, the game offers 130 vehicles and will now include motorcycles and ATVs. Outside of your typical modes, the game offers a track builder mode, a story mode, and cross-play for multiple platforms.

Additionally, Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 includes new controls, like the new lateral dash and dodge mechanics. These allow for some crazier moments on the tracks to occur, creating a wild experience.

Overall, Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 offers a better experience than the first, and worthy of a nomination.

The game received generally favorable reviews from critics and fans alike.

The Crew Motorfest (Developer: Ubisoft Ivory Tower)

Lastly, Ubisoft Ivory Tower cruises on in with The Crew Motorfest. Overall, this game encapsulates the experience of a living, breathing world. Set on the island of O'ahu, your created driver plays in different solo events, or races friends online.

There's always something going on in the island, and the festive design and appearance make it feel livelier than its predecessors. Additionally, the game offers an insane suite of vehicles to choose from, including cars, bikes, planes, boats, and more.

Overall, the Crew Motorfest is an upgrade over its predecessors, and one of the easiest pick-up-and-play racing games on the market right now. Even if you're not racing or partaking in an event, you just get mesmerized while driving around the beautiful island and all its attractions.

We received a copy of The Crew Motorfest for review, giving the game a 8.5/10.

We're excited to see who wins The Best Sports/Racing Game award this year at The Game Awards 2023. We personally believe F1 23 might win it this year, with last year's title getting second place. However, don't sleep on Forza Motorsport or The Crew Motorfest. All games on the list at least proved one thing. They all stood among the best sports/racing titles this year.

