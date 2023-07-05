The average ticket price for Super Bowl 57 was $8,837. For the late Dion Rich, he wouldn't have to pay a dime. Meet the man who once managed to sneak into 35 Super Bowls for free and even got to celebrate with the winning team.

Dion Rich was just like any other sports fan growing up. He idolized different players with hopes of being on live tv and earning a decent living. However, he knew he lacked the physical tools to play in the NFL. Instead, he worked as a bartender and owned multiple bars in the San Diego area during the 1960s.

At the same time, this is where the Chargers recently moved south from Los Angeles to San Diego, and one of Rich's iconic bars was in proximity to the Chargers' practice facility. As visiting teams came by Rich's bar became the default place for players and coaches to visit. As per Rolling Stone, what made Rich's bar a fan favorite was the free alcohol, and good-looking women (some enter without a shirt on) frequently visited the bar.

How Dion Rich managed to sneak into 35 Super Bowls for free

As more and more players came to visit, Rich became good friends with players, coaches, and staff of different teams. He was a fixture on the sidelines for the Chargers during the season simply riding with some of the players or coaches to the game. However, once the playoffs came around and the Chargers were out of contention, Rich had to get creative with how he'd sneak into the arena.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In the first Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers, Rich woke up early and got inside the bus before some of the players. His way of blending in was wearing a Chiefs jacket one of the players gave him a few months back.

Rich spent the first half of his infiltration on the Chiefs bench but quickly moved to the other side once the Packers scored 21 unanswered points. He even celebrated with Vince Lombardi and Bart Starr during the trophy ceremony.

It wasn't until Super Bowl XXIII that Rich got snuffed out by security. They didn't arrest him, however, and only gave him a warning. Rich continued to sneak into the game illegally until Super Bowl XXVI, marking the 35th game he's snuck into (Rich skipped Super Bowl III for a skiing trip instead of flying out to Miami).

Rich had one perfect tip if anyone asks where your tickets are, simply say: “My wife has it. She’s in the lady's room.”

Man Who Snuck Into 35 SUPER BOWLS 😲 I Clutch #Shorts – YouTube