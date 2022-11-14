Published November 14, 2022

By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

The Alabama football wide receiver corps has been a much-maligned unit this season, especially when pundits have compared them to the likes of fellow top 10 teams, such as Ohio State and USC. Just don’t tell that to Nick Saban. Speaking to reporters on Monday, Saban hyped up one of Bryce Young’s favorite targets, wide receiver Ja’Corey Brooks.

Here’s what the longtime head coach had to say about Brooks, per Tony Tsoukalas of TideIllustrated.

“Ja’Corey Brooks has played really well for us. The guy’s a dog.”

Nick Saban said that Ja’Corey Brooks has “played really well” for Alabama football. In a rare moment of effusiveness with the media, Saban called the Bryce Young weapon “a dog.”

Brooks has certainly been that for the Crimson Tide after a slow start to the season. The sophomore wideout has eclipsed the 60-yard receiving mark in each of his last four games, hauling in three touchdowns during that span.

Leading the team in receiving yards by nearly 200, it’s no wonder Nick Saban is singing Brooks’ praises. His play, and that of Young, who has eight touchdowns and one interception in the past four games, has kept the Tide competitive.

While the College Football Playoff is out of reach, Alabama still has a great chance of making a New Year’s Six Bowl game. It’s unfamiliar territory for the Tide, though this team is filled with too many talented players to simply roll over. After all, with wideout Ja’Corey Brooks and company being “dogs”, anything is possible.