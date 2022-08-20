The hilarious reason Kevin Durant is suddenly a Rams fan

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant recently revealed his favorite NFL team. Durant, in response to a tweet, stated that he is now a Los Angeles Rams fan. But the reasoning behind his newfound fandom is hilarious.

Somehow this is my cousin. Ima rams fan now https://t.co/55tmW7YESH — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) August 20, 2022

The original tweet took a shot at Kevin Durant’s constant switching of teams and title chasing.

“SMH @KDTrey5 repeating history going to the defending champs in that blue and yellow.”

“Somehow this is my cousin. Ima rams fan now,” Durant replied on Twitter.

The player on the Rams is cornerback Decobie Durant. Decobie Durant is a South Carolina product who is 24-years old. He was drafted in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The Rams are hoping he can develop into a reliable defensive option.

Meanwhile, Kevin Durant is one of the best NBA players in the league. He’s currently dealing with trade drama after requesting to be moved out of Brooklyn. But no trade has come to fruition as of yet. KD averaged just under 30 points per game on 52 percent field goal shooting during the 2022-2023 season. He also added 6.4 assists per contest.

Kevin Durant is a superstar in every sense of the word. The entire dynamic of the NBA will change if he ends up being traded ahead of the season.

For now, KD will likely spend his time watching Rams games so he can watch Decobie Durant play. And for Decobie Durant, who was relatively unknown prior to KD’s twitter response, the pressure is now on to perform with Kevin Durant watching.