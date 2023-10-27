The Kid LAROI recently spoke with Audacy Check In to talk about his collaboration with Jung Kook of Korean pop supergroup BTS and Central Cee, Too Much.

The 20-year-old singer told the radio platform, “This one just felt so fun and so different, and we knew if we could really find this out, it could be cool vibes for the album.”

“We’d been trying to get something in this world for a long time. This was something that just felt so right. Every time we played the demo, it just made everyone want to dance,” he added.

LAROI revealed on his Instragram that his new album The First Time will be released on Nov. 10.

He posted, “It’s almost been 2 and half years since I last dropped a project and im proud to say that this one is SO much better than anything I’ve ever released… ever. Thank you for sticking around this long and I’m sorry that sometimes it’s hard being a supporter of mine. I’ve had a lot of different experiences these past couple of years and life has been nothing short of insane. There’s no record or song or lyric that could ever fully describe to you what it’s been like but I hope this album gives you a slight idea! Extremely grateful that I get to share this stuff with you all. I wouldn’t be anything without y’all so thank you again. I love you all beyond words.”

The Australian singer and songwriter also said that his next single What Just Happened? will be released on Friday.

“I’ve just grown so much musically but also personally,” LAROI said about his last release.

His album The First Time follows his debut mixtape F*ck Love. The mixtape was number one on the 2021 Billboard 200 albums chart.

“I’ve done a lot of growth. A lot of it’s just been about me trying to figure out life and where I am as an artist. I think this project is just me figuring that out,” The Kid LAROI concluded.