The Killer's Michael Fassbender is set to star in Kneecap, a biopic about the Irish rap group.

Dubbed a raucous anti-establishment comedy, it stars real-life band members Mo Chara, Móglaí Bap, and DJ Próvaí, according to Variety.

About the rap group Kneecap

The group was condemned for “outrageous behavior” after leading chants of “Get the Brits out now” at a pub. Regarding the pub, the establishment was visited by Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge.

They started becoming famous in 2018 for their blend of Irish rap, which featured growing up in Northern Ireland and the gritty realities of it after the civil conflict called Troubles.

Rich Peppiatt is the writer and director. He also directed a music video for the band.

“For those who already know Kneecap as musicians, I promise this will be a film true to their hedonistic and anarchic soul. And for those who haven't yet heard of Kneecap, well, buckle up…,” Peppiatt stated in May to Variety.

The project is a co-production. It's between Fine Point Films and Mother Tongues Films, with Jack Tarling and Trevor Birney producing.

Additionally, it's being financed by the BFI (via National Lottery funding), Creen Ireland, Coimisiún na Meán, TG4, and Northern Northern Ireland Screen, in association with Great Point Media and Curzon.

Charades, the French sales agent, is repping international sales, while Curzon and Wildcard are taking care of U.K. and Irish distribution.

As for Fassbender, he's an Irish actor who debuted in 300 (2006) and landed parts in X-Men movies, Alien: Covenant, and Netflix's The Killer. It's unclear who he'll play in Kneecap, but surely he'll fit the role.