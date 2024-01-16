Here is the release date, gameplay, story, and trailers for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered.

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered Release Date: January 19, 2024

The Last of Us Part II Remastered – Announce Trailer | PS5 Games

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered has a release date of January 19, 2024. It will be available on PlayStation 5. Players who already own the original game can opt to just upgrade their game to the remastered version once it becomes available.

The Last Of Us Part 2 Gameplay

Much like its predecessor, this game is a third-person action-adventure game with a focus on exploration, stealth, and combat.

Players must explore their way through each map, looking for supplies, avoiding enemies, and meeting set objectives. Players have a certain degree of freedom in the game, in that they are free to approach the objectives and enemies in whatever way they want. Exploration is encouraged in this game as the player can find supplies that they can use to craft supplies such as first-aid kits and Molotov cocktails.

Stealth is an important part of the game, as ammunition and the like are in short supply, especially in higher difficulties. Players must use stealth as much as possible to bypass fights when they can. This is especially true with some of the infected that the player will encounter, especially the feared Clicker. Clickers can find the player by sound, so using bottles or bricks to create noise elsewhere is important. The game does introduce the ability for players to crawl in a prone position, which allows them to be even stealthier than before.

If the player does have to fight, however, they have a variety of weapons in their arsenal. Players can use long-ranged rifles and bows, short-ranged pistols and shotguns, and even a variety of melee weapons in a fight. Players can also use the aforementioned Molotov cocktails to quickly take down enemies. Outside of combat, players can use supplements and training manuals to unlock and upgrade skills, which will empower them even more in combat.

The Last of Us Part II Remastered – No Return Mode Trailer | PS5 Games

The game also introduces a brand-new game mode: No Return. No Return is a roguelike survival mode in which players can take on a variety of challenges, with each run different from the last. Challenges include surviving a set amount of time, defending a location, and more.

The Last Of Us Part 2 Story

The game's story happens five years after the events of the first game, and is from the perspective of two characters; Ellie and Abby. Ellie, whom Joel rescued from being sacrificed to develop a cure for the Cordyceps fungus pandemic, has become estranged from Joel after finding out the truth about what happened in the first game. Abby, on the other hand, is a member of the Washington Liberation Front, which is in a war against a religious cult that wants to take over Seattle, Washington. Ellie and Abby find themselves at odds with each other after when they find out that their past is linked, but not in a good way. Ellie finds herself on a path of revenge soon after, something that Abby reciprocates.

That's all the details we have about The Last Of Us Part 2 Remastered, from its release date to its gameplay, story, and trailers.

