The third and concluding arc of the Crossbell Trails saga, here is all of the information you need to know about Trails Into Reverie, including its release date, gameplay, story, and details.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie Release Date: July 7, 2023

The third and concluding game of Crosbell Trails saga arrives on PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC through Steam, the Epic Games Store, and GOG.com on July 7, 2023. The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie is developed and published by Nihon Falcom and co-published by NIS America in the West.

Gameplay

The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie is a turn-based JRPG. Players take control of three main characters: Rean Schwarzer, Lloyd Bannings, and the mysterious masked figure “C.” Through the Crossroads system, players will be able to switch between the three story arcs at will. New features include the United Front mechanic that allows players to follow up attacks with each team member so that they can decimate opponents easily while empowering your own party. More party members can also be unlocked using the True Reverie Corridor, which allows players to recruit characters from past games in the series by completing randomly generated dungeons and a variety of mini games. Trails into Reverie features complex RPG mechanics that allows a lot of customization in players’ builds and team composition.

Story

As the leader of the Crossbell Police Department’s Special Support Section, Lloyd Bannings has to fight for Crossbell’s freedom as its independence has been threatened when the former governor general suddenly returns to claim it. To investigate this crisis and its context, a new squad was formed to carry out a secret mission to tail the governor general, led by the mysterious masked figure named “C” who may or may not be related to the Imperial Liberation Front. Finally, war hero Rean Schwarzer will have to lead his students to safety as another threat emerges at the branch campus.