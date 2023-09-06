The star of Disney's live-action Little Mermaid film, Halle Bailey, has made a major announcement regarding her solo debut EP.

In a new interview with Cosmopolitan, Bailey confirmed that her solo debut EP is “definitely” coming out “before the end of the year.”

Bailey is one half of the musical duo, Chloe x Halle, consisting of The Little Mermaid star and her sister, Chloe Bailey. The duo have been together since 2011, starting out in the film world before heading into the music industry. As a duo, they have released two studio albums, The Kids Are Alright (2018) and Ungodly Hour (2020). Additionally, the two have opened for the likes of Beyoncé, Andra Day, and Jay-Z (and Beyoncé) on their various tours.

But now, Halle is working solo projects. On August 4, she released her first solo single, “Angel.”

Earlier this year, Halle Bailey got her first major leading role in Disney's The Little Mermaid. She played Ariel in the film which grossed over $569 million worldwide.

In addition to her Little Mermaid role, Bailey has appeared in the likes of Austin & Ally, Wild ‘n Out, Let It Shine, and The Line. Coming up, she will star in The Color Purple for Warner Bros. The film is the second adaptation of the 1982 novel of the same name — Steven Spielberg directed a film adaptation in 1985 — and stars Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo, Corey Hawkins, H.E.R., and Ciara. Oprah Winfrey, Quincy Jones, Scott Sanders, and Spielberg will produce the film.

With The Color Purple set to release on Christmas Day and Bailey's EP coming at some point before the end of the year, it will be a big end to a banner year for the young star.