The Lost Boys, the cult vampire film released in 1987, is coming to the stage as a musical, Variety reported.

The musical will feature song from The Rescues and Michael Arden is attached to direct. Arden recently directed the Tony Award-winning revival of Parade. David Hornsby, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia writer, and Chris Hoch will write the musical book. Tony Award nominee Ethan Popp is the production's music supervisor.

James Carpinello, Marcus Chair and Patrick Wilson will produce the show, their first collaboration. The show will be produced with Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures under a special arrangement.

The Rescues released their debut album Let Loose The Horses on Universal Republican 2010, two years after the band was formed. Their other albums are 2013's Blah Blah Love and War, 2017's self-titled albums. Their first album was 2008's Crazy Ever After.

The Lost Boys film was directed by Joel Schumacher, written by Jeremy Jeremias and Janice Roberta Fischer, and produced by Richard Donner. The movie follows two teenage brothers Michael (Jason Patric) and Sam Emerson (Corey Haim) who move with their divorced mother to Lucy (Diane Wiest to live with their grandfather (Barnard Hughes) to the fictional town of Santa Carla, California, only to discover that the town is a vampire haven.

The Lost Boys refer to the Peter Pan characters who never grow old… like vampires.

The brothers meet self-proclaimed vampire hunters Edgar (Corey Feldman) and Alan Frog (Jamison Alexander). Michael gets drawn into the world of a biker gang and their charismatic leader David (Kiefer Sutherland).

This was Corey Haim and Corey Feldman's first film together, which marked the start of a popular 1980s trend “The Two Coreys,” in which Feldman and Haim starred together in a number of teenage films. The film helped to kicked off a wave of youth-centric horror films from Buffy the Vampire Slayer and the Twilight saga.