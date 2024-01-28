A comeback story especially great for those new to the Redwall series.

A new Redwall story arrives after over a decade of hibernation. Here’s everything you need to know about The Lost Legends of Redwall: The Scouth Anthology, including its release date, gameplay, story, and trailers.

The Lost Legends of Redwall: The Scout Anthology Release Date: January 30, 2024

Collecting the three acts of the Lost Legends of Redwall, The Scout Anthology arrives on January 30, 2024, on PC through Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X. The game was developed by Soma Games and published by Forthright Entertainment.

The Lost Legends of Redwall: The Scout Anthology Gameplay

The Lost Legends of Redwall: The Scout Anthology is an episodic puzzle adventure game. Playing as one of two mice across 25 different locations, players get to explore locales in Mossworld, solving puzzles using their tools and environment to progress through obstacles and defeat the heroes’ nefarious enemies. Using their trusty slingshots, Liam and Sophia can open gates, destroy objects, or reach otherwise unreachable levers. Players can also meet and convince Redwall characters to join their cause.

The Lost Legends of Redwall: The Scout Anthology Story

The Lost Legends of Redwall tells a brand-new story for the Redwall series, novels written by the late British novelist Brian Jacques. The story told is the first new one after the last novel back in 2011 and is a great way for players to get acquainted with the children’s books world. After all, the game takes place just the Winter before the first book’s events. The game also offers some replayability by offering different dialog depending on which of the two characters you play as.

In The Scout Anthology, Liam and Sophia are betrothed mice almost on the completion of their Scout training to become part of the Lilygrove Scout Corps. However, their induction gets interrupted when sea rats invade their homestead. Now, the fledgling scouts have to return to Redwall Abbey to seek help to save their companions from the hands of the Wererats.

Want more of the latest gaming news, updates, reviews, and video game releases? Subscribe now to the ClutchPoints Gaming Newsletter to receive your weekly dose of video game information.