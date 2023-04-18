Find out the The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story Release Date here.

The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story Release Date

The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story release date is on April 18th, 2023 for PC on Steam, Epic Games, gog.com, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, and Nintendo Switch.

Here's what time The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story will be playable in your region! ⛓️🌎 pic.twitter.com/3jmin6pCIz — Riot Forge (@RiotForge) April 17, 2023

It’s developed by the independent studio Digital Sun, who are also the minds behind Moonlighter. The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story is an action RPG that takes place in the League of Legends universe, and was made as part of the Riot Forge series of games that allow developers outside of Riot Games to explore the stories of Runeterra in their own style.

The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story Setting

The game is set in Demacia, and is named after the Mageseekers who hold the power to oppress mages and magic-users within Demacia in the name of public order. However, this is done unjustly, the mages are indoctrinated, locked away, or driven into hiding. You play as Sylas, a spell-stealing mage who has just broken free of his unjust captivity from the Mageseekers. Wielding the chains that once bound you, you must liberate your homeland from tyranny, one Mageseeker at a time.

There are more familiar faces for League of Legends players, such as Lux, Garen, Morgana, Shyvana, and Jarvan IV. They’re all presented in Digital Sun’s pixel art style, offering a different view for these characters that were only previously seen in League’s top-down, low-poly in-game models and their splash arts.

The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story Gameplay

The Mageseeker plays into Sylas’ abilities, making his power fantasies come alive. Those familiar with Sylas from League of Legends will recognize some of his aspects in this game. The previews for the game allow for a peek into some of the mechanics

Spell Steal – Magic is everywhere, including on the battlefield. From searing flames to deadly ice, master a variety of spells and customize your unique play style. Brandish your chains and use your enemies’ magic against them, or bash them with your fists–the choice is yours.

Raise A Rebellion – With every mission, your numbers will grow. Harness the power of your allies to upgrade your base and unlock unique abilities.

Master The Magic – Wielding the chains once used to imprison you, channel your enemies’ magic and use it against them. It’s not stealing if you give it back.

Fists Of Fury – Show Demacia the meaning of might! Master a combination of melee attacks—from light and speedy to heavy and brutal—and bring your foes to their knees.

