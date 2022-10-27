Charles Barkley is still one of the funniest personalities in sports. His career has gotten a massive second wind as a basketball analyst over at TNT. In a recent episode of Family Feud, Barkley competed alongside his Inside the NBA family together with Shaquille O’Neal, Ernie Johnson, and Kenny Smith, and it went just as you expected.

In surely one of the most hilarious moments of that particular Family Feud episode, Charles Barkley had to give an answer to what should a man use as a cover if his zipper breaks at church. To that, Barkley told host Steve Harvey that he would likely use a “child” to cover an open fly.

If you asked us which sports personality would likely answer “child” to that question, 100 percent we are going to say that it’s Charles Barkley.

But it got even better — or worse — than that. While everyone was cringing and guffawing over Chuck’s answer that also had Johnson going over to the other side out of shame for his teammate, Charles Barkley tried to change his answer to “baby.” It was perhaps the most hilarious trainwreck involving someone trying to switch answers in the history of Family Feud.

Even funnier is that Charles Barkley got his team points for that. The answer reflected on the board was not exactly a child, but it still qualifies as a person, so there’s that.

We hope to see Charles Barkley in more game shows in the future. Maybe give him his own show to host, even.