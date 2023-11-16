One of The Mandalorian's doubles, Brendan Wayne, recently posted an Instagram update saying that the show's season four is ramping up.

Brendan Wayne, one of the three men underneath The Mandalorian Din Djarin's beskar armor, posted an update on Instagram with the caption, “Only one thing is more exciting to me than the strike being over or season 4 of Mando getting ramped up and that is Season 2 of Coach Mando and the Lady Lancers.”

Wayne, grandson of Hollywood legend John Wayne, celebrated the end of the strike with the soccer team he coaches by telling the world that The Mandalorian will be back for season 4, Screenrant reported.

Season three was largely criticized by fans because Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin and his new Mandalorian apprentice Grogu weren't on screen as much as the previous seasons. However, Wayne's update of a “ramp up” still has fans expecting to see more adventures from The Mandalorian and his adopted son.

Pascal, the Mandalorian himself is going to be busy with a slate of projects such as Gladiator 2, The Last of Us season two, Zach Cregger's Weapons and a highly possible turn as Mister Fantastic in Fantastic Four. With all those projects, Pascal's availability to shoot season four is in question.

However, the Mandalorian never took off his helmet in the entire season three run. Pascal himself confirmed that he only provided the voice of Din Djarin, and stunt doubles like Wayne were physically the bounty hunter on set.

Season four could go the same way: with Pascal still voicing the Mandalorian and Wayne and the two other doubles being physically on set with Grogu. At least the fans will have the consolation of knowing their beloved show is on the way, even if Mando's helmet stays on the entire time.