Variety's latest cover story claimed The Marvels director Nia DaCosta left post-production early to work on her next film. The director has now responded.

Release date changes to blame

In Variety's article, they said that DaCosta began work on her next film, Hedda, whilst The Marvels was in post-production. They go as far as claiming that she moved to London.

Speaking to Jake's Takes, DaCosta responded to these claims. DaCosta said that she isn't “surprised” by all of the criticisms of The Marvels, including the report of her leaving post-production early. “For me personally, it was literally just that they moved the date of the film four different times, and so, instead of it being a two-year process, which I was deeply committed to, it became a three-and-a-half-year process.” she revealed. “And every time the date moved — and they knew the entire time that I had an obligation, a green-lit movie with people waiting for me — and I pushed that, and I pushed it again, and then I pushed it again.

“And eventually, we all knew like, ‘Okay, if this pushes again, I'm not going to be able to be in LA to do the rest of this in-person,” she added. “So we just figured out a way to do it remote, we figured out the best process. And actually, at the time that I left to go to London to start prep on my next film, everyone was so clear about what the film was, what we wanted, what I wanted, so it really wasn't the dramatic sort of thing that I think people are feeling it is,” she concluded with a laugh.

Nia DaCosta previously directed Little Woods and the recent Candyman reboot before taking on The Marvels. Coming up, she will reunite with Tessa Thompson, who starred in Little Woods, on her next film, Hedda.

The Marvels will be released on November 10.