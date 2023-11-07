Nia DaCosta named a key element of Iron Man 3 as an inspiration for her own MCU film, The Marvels, which is out Friday.

Nia DaCosta revealed that fellow MCU film, Iron Man 3, inspired her film, The Marvels.

The Extremis effect

Speaking to Collider, DaCosta named the “Extremis effect” from Iron Man 3 as something that inspired her film. “Oh, Iron Man 3. I just love it so much, first of all. I think it's one of the best Marvel films,” she revealed. “But also, in a really practical sense actually, the Extremis effect, which I really loved in the film influenced us on another thing we did in our film, which you'll see when you watch it.”

It's not entirely clear what Nia DaCosta is talking about here. For reference, Extremis was technology developed by Guy Pearce's Aldrich Killian in Iron Man 3. The virus is able to rewrite people's genetic codes and give them enhanced strength and for limbs to regenerate. However, with body temperatures rising, the Extremis grows weaker.

Iron Man 3 was the third and final solo film in Robert Downey Jr.'s trilogy. Kiss Kiss Bang Bang director Shane Black directed the film and it also starred Gwyneth Paltrow, Don Cheadle, Guy Pearce, Rebecca Hall, and Ben Kingsley.

In The Marvels, the powers of Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) are entangled. Perhaps Extremis plays some part in that as the trio try to discover a way to untangle their powers. This is all going down as a new threat, Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton), arises. She tears a hole through dimensions and adds to the responsibilities of the three heroes.

The Marvels will be released on November 10.