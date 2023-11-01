Nia DaCosta will be reuniting with Little Woods and MCU star Tessa Thompson on her first film after The Marvels.

Little Woods reunion

Variety's new cover story covered all of the tea going on with Marvel Studios. That includes the bombshell that Nia DaCosta, who directed The Marvels, began working on her next film while her MCU project was in postproduction. In fact, DaCosta moved to London earlier this year to begin prepping for the film.

Hedda, the title of DaCosta's upcoming film, will reunite her with Thompson. Previously, the two worked with each other on her directorial debut, Little Woods. Thompson is also a part of the MCU herself, playing Valkyrie in the Thor films.

The decision to move to London wasn't necessarily a popular one, though. A source told Variety, “If you're directing a $250 million movie, it's kind of weird for the director to leave with a few months to go.”

The Marvels is the sequel to Captain Marvel, the Ms. Marvel Disney+ series, and continuation of Monica Rambeau's character arc. It stars Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, and Teyonah Parris as Carol Danvers, Kamala Khan, and Monica Rambeau, respectively, as the three discover their powers are entangled. They not only have to work together to untangle their powers, but face a new threat: Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton).

Samuel L. Jackson, who's fresh off his first leading MCU role in Secret Invasion, Randall Park, and Lashana Lynch are all set to reprise their roles.

The Marvels will be released on November 10.