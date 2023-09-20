Nia DaCosta is the first Black woman to direct an MCU film. Kevin Feige recently revealed how her “indie cred and nerd cred” landed her The Marvels gig.

In Vanity Fair's new cover story, Feige talked about tapping DaCosta to helm The Marvels. “We were just very impressed with her indie cred—and her nerd cred,” he said.

Prior to her MCU work, DaCosta had directed two feature films. Those were Little Woods — which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival the year it was released — and 2021's Candyman. In the case of the latter, she got her feet wet in franchise filmmaking as she had the task of rebooting a horror franchise. She co-wrote the script with Win Rosenfield and Oscar-winner Jordan Peele.

The Marvels will be Nia DaCosta's MCU debut — and she's only 33 (the youngest director to helm an MCU movie). Clearly, despite her indie background, Kevin Feige and Co. were comfortable enough to hand her the keys. Though DaCosta recently admitted that making an MCU film means it's still a Feige production, thus she had to take a back seat at times.

In The Marvels, Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) discover their powers are entangled. Any time that one of them uses their powers, they swap places. The trio must work together to figure out why this is happening whilst dealing with a new threat, Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton). Park Seo-joon and Samuel L. Jackson also star in the film.

The Marvels will be released on November 10.