The crossover event between GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE and Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- is now underway! Popular characters from the anime series are being added into NIKKE as playable units in their Re:Zero collab. Check out all the details here.
NIKKE x Re:Zero Collab
Important things first: the NIKKE x Re:Zero collab event is now live and will be active until April 11, 2024.
From the popular anime Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World-, the characters Emilia, Rem, and Ram will be playable. Players can get Ram for free along with additional outfits for Emilia and Rem by playing through the event’s various limited-time missions.
There are crossover-limited events, like Re:CIPE FOR YOU, Re:ADY MAID, and Re:ADY TO ORDER, which will all give luxurious rewards including Advanced Recruit Vouchers, Gems, and crossover exclusive cosmetics like wallpapers and icon frames, to name a few. All of these will run until April 11, 2024.
【Costume Introduction】
Emilia's new costume 🎉
New maid-style Emilia costume 👗
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- began as a novel which went into serialization in early 2012. It was then published two years later in 2014. Eventually, it received an anime adaptation in 2016 which was incredibly well-received and a second season began in 2020. A third season has been confirmed, but little details are known about it.
SSR – Emilia
Weapon: RL Freezing Breath
Type: Attacker
Burst Skill: III
Code: Water
【NIKKE Motion Demonstration】
A half elf girl affiliated with Emilia's Faction.
◆ Weapon
RL: Freezing Breath
- Skill 1 (Passive) Lesser Spirit’s Blessing
- Activates when attacking with Full Charge. Affects Self
- Charge Speed Up for 1 round
- Charge Damage Up for every unit in the final Max Ammunition Capacity
- lasts for 1 round
- Activates when attacking with Full Charge. Affects Self
- Skill 2 (Passive) Great Spirit’s Mace
- Activates when attacking with Full Charge. Affects targets.
- Deals Fixed Damage to the main body equal to a proportion of the damage dealt by self.
- Activates when entering Full Burst. Affects self.
- Max Ammunition Capacity Up for 3 rounds for 10 seconds.
- Activates when attacking with Full Charge. Affects targets.
- Burst Skill (Active, 40 second cooldown) Freezing Witch
- Affects self.
- Explosion Range Up for 10 seconds
- Freezing Witch
- Function: Decreases Charge Speed and increases Charge Damage for 1 shot
- Affects self.
Rem
Weapon: MG Demon’s Mighty Grip
Type: Supporter
Burst Skill: II
Code: Water
【NIKKE Motion Demonstration】
Rem is affiliated with Emilia's Faction.
◆ Weapon
MG: Demon's Mighty Grip
◆ Skill
Rem can recover allies' HP in proportion to the damage she deals.
- Skill 1 (Passive) Leave it to Rem!
- Activates after landing 15 normal attack(s) in Demon’s Breath status. Affects self.
- ATK UP, stacks up to 30 times(s) and lasts for 10 sec.
- Activates when using Burst Skill. Affect all allies.
- Shares HP recovery for I0 sec.
- Activates after landing 15 normal attack(s) in Demon’s Breath status. Affects self.
- Skill 2 (Passive) Rem the Healer
- Activates when entering battle. Affects self.
- Recovers 42.24% of attack damage as HP continuously.
- Activates when entering battle. Affects self and 2 Rocket Launcher-wielding ally unit(s) with the highest ATK.
- Shares HP recovery continuously.
- Activates when entering battle. Affects self.
- Burst Skill (Active, 20 second cooldown) No Mercy from Rem
- Affects self.
- Demon’s Breath: Critical Rate Up for 10 sec.
- Affects all allies with a R0cket Launcher.
- ATK Up for 10 sec.
- Max Ammunition Capacity Up for 10 sec.
- Affects self.
Ram
Weapon: SR Demon’s Gaze
Type: Defender
Burst Skill: I
Code: Wind
【NIKKE Motion Demonstration】
Ram is affiliated with Emilia's Faction.
◆ Weapon
SR: Demon's Gaze
◆ Skill
Ram can generate a shield to protect her allies.
- Skill 1 (Passive) Fura!
- Activates after landing 5 normal attack(s). Affects the target(s).
- ATK down for 5 sec.
- Activates when Full Burst ends with an ally from the same squad still on the battlefield. Affects self.
- Cooldown of Burst Skill Down.
- Skill 2 (Active) Sister’s Authority
- Affect self.
- Max HP Up without restoring HP for 10 sec.
- Affect 2 allies with the lowest remaining HP.
- DEF Up for 5 sec.
- Affect self.
- Burst Skill (Active, 40 second cooldown) Don’t Bother Ram
- Affects all allies.
- Gneerate a Shield for 10 sec.
- Affects all allies.
