Michael Chaves has some high praise for his film The Nun II, the latest entry in the Conjuring series.

The best film Chaves has made?

During a chat with ComicBook.com, Chaves praised his latest film. “I think it's easily the best film I've made yet,” he said of The Nun II. “I think that you're always trying to get better. You're always trying to just push things and stretch different muscles. It was amazing shooting this in France. Just shooting in another country I think that added a whole other level to the film, just like the look at the texture.”

He would continue by reflecting on his time doing commercials before feature filmmaking. “It's funny. Before I did [movies], I shot all these commercials and I was so cocky. I was like, ‘I can do a movie. It's like a whole bunch of commercials altogether!'” Chaves added. “Then I do La Llorona and like it's so much harder than you imagine. Then after that I'm like, ‘Okay, I can do Conjuring 3. I did one movie. This is going to be easy.' Then you just learn all these new lessons. It's just always a process. You think all the lessons would just immediately apply to the next movie, but there's always new challenges. I think that that's kind of what's exciting and scary about it.”

A sequel to 2018's The Nun, The Nun II continued the story from the film film. Taissa Farmiga, Jonas Bioquet, and Bonnie Aarons returned from the first film in the sequel. Storm Reid joined the cast in the film.

Michael Chaves has come up through the Conjuring series. His feature film directorial debut was The Curse of La Llorona, and he'd then direct The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. The Nun II grossed over $268 million at the box office — not quite as much as its predecessor's $366 million haul (the franchise's highest-grossing film). Still, the Conjuring series is the biggest one out there — making over $2.3 billion between its nine films.